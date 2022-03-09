Good Glamm Group names Chandrama Deshmukh as Head of Content

Content-to-Commerce digital conglomerate Good Glamm Group has appointed Chandrama Deshmukh as new Head of Content. With over 17 years of experience in Print, Television, Media and Digital, she has managed content for businesses at scale, across platforms. She previously was the Head of Content at Incnut Digital, StyleCraze and MomJunction before this. Deshmukh is all set to lead the Good Glamm Group’s content strategy & development across businesses.

Deshmukh brings her expertise in creating and managing compelling content to drive organic, social, regional, product & brand, business KPIs.

At Good Glamm Group, she will assume the responsibilities of Head of Content and manage a multi-skilled content team across brands such as POPxo, MyGlamm, The Moms Co, St. Botanica, Organic Harvest, etc.

Priyanka Gill, Co-Founder, Good Glamm Group further commented “Content at Good Glamm Group has played an integral role since its inception. As a DTC Beauty and Personal unicorn with content-to-commerce as our moat, content is a major contributor in aiding our commerce and scaling our brands. I am happy to welcome Chandrama to the team and I am confident that her experience and understanding of content will further elevate the content experience across our portfolio of brands.”

“I am incredibly excited to be a part of The Good Glamm Group, an ever expanding and innovative content to commerce conglomerate. The amazing work that the team has done in building an inspiring experience for millions of users & creators across the world was very compelling. It gives me an opportunity to explore, understand & execute new ways to make content the center of the business. I am looking forward to contributing to the organizations ever evolving journey,” says Chandrama Deshmukh, Head of Content, Good Glamm Group.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)