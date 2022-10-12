Gaurav Verma steps down as Revenue Head, Times Now Navbharat

Verma is quitting after an eight-month stint

Gaurav Verma, the Revenue Head of Times Network's Hindi news channel Times Now Navbharat, has called it quits after an eight-month stint. A source close to the development confirmed that Verma is moving out.

He joined Times Network from Zee Media Corporation where he was the Chief Revenue Officer. Prior to that, he had stints at TV Today Network and Network18.

Email sent to Times Network remained unanswered till the time of filing this report.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)