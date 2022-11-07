Gaurav Verma returns to Aaj Tak as COO-The Lallan Top

Verma recently stepped down as the Revenue Head of Times Now Navbharat

Gaurav Verma has joined Aaj Tak as the Chief Operating Officer, The Lallan Top. Verma will be reporting to Vivek Gaur, Chief Operating Officer, Tak Channels at TV Today Network.

This is Verma’s second stint with Aaj Tak.

Verma recently stepped down as the Revenue Head of Times Network's Hindi news channel Times Now Navbharat. He has previously worked with Zee, Network 18 and Business Standard.

He is a commerce graduate from Delhi University and holds a postgraduate diploma from the National Institute of Sales. He has also done an Executive Excellence programme from ISB.

