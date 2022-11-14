Gaurav Dwivedi appointed CEO of Prasar Bharati

The appointment will be for a term of five years

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 14, 2022 3:13 PM  | 2 min read
Gaurav

Gaurav Dwivedi has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Prasar Bharati. The appointment will be with effect from the date he assumes charge of the office, for a term of five years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1} of Section 4 of the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990 read with sub- section (4) of Section 4 and sub-section (2A) of Section 6 of that Act, the President, on the recommendation of the Selection Committee, is pleased to appoint Shri Gaurav Dwivedi, IAS(CH: 95) as the Executive Member (Chief Executive Officer} in Prasar Bharati with effect from the date he assumes charge of the office, for a term of five years,” the MIB said in a statement.

The terms and conditions of his appointment shall be governed by the provisions of the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990 and the rules made thereunder, as amended from time to time, the statement read.

Dwivedi is an IAS Officer of the 1995 batch of the Chhattisgarh Cadre. He has worked in various capacities in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. He has also been a faculty member at the IAS Training Academy, LBSNAA, Mussoorie. Dwivedi is currently posted as CEO, MyGov, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology and is responsible for managing the GoI’s citizen engagement platform.  He is a recipient of the Prime Minster’s Award for Excellence in Administration.

 

 

 

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Mib Prasar bharati Gaurav Dwivedi advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
Motilal

Motilal Oswal Private Wealth ropes in Shradha Bhat to lead marketing
6 minutes ago

Ajay Dusane

Ajay Dusane joins Samco Securities as Chief Growth Officer
52 minutes ago

Ashish Gupta

Ashish Gupta joins as General Manager at MediaCom
3 hours ago