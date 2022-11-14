Gaurav Dwivedi appointed CEO of Prasar Bharati

Gaurav Dwivedi has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Prasar Bharati. The appointment will be with effect from the date he assumes charge of the office, for a term of five years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1} of Section 4 of the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990 read with sub- section (4) of Section 4 and sub-section (2A) of Section 6 of that Act, the President, on the recommendation of the Selection Committee, is pleased to appoint Shri Gaurav Dwivedi, IAS(CH: 95) as the Executive Member (Chief Executive Officer} in Prasar Bharati with effect from the date he assumes charge of the office, for a term of five years,” the MIB said in a statement.

The terms and conditions of his appointment shall be governed by the provisions of the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990 and the rules made thereunder, as amended from time to time, the statement read.

Dwivedi is an IAS Officer of the 1995 batch of the Chhattisgarh Cadre. He has worked in various capacities in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. He has also been a faculty member at the IAS Training Academy, LBSNAA, Mussoorie. Dwivedi is currently posted as CEO, MyGov, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology and is responsible for managing the GoI’s citizen engagement platform. He is a recipient of the Prime Minster’s Award for Excellence in Administration.

