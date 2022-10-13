FREED appoints Romy Walia as Chief Marketing Officer

FREED, a debt relief platform, has announced the appointment of Romy Walia as Chief Marketing Officer. He will be driving overall marketing strategy and execution including consumer, business and digital marketing for the company.

Prior to joining FREED, Romy was Manager of Products at Vendasta, an all-in-one platform for companies providing digital solutions to SMBs.

Commenting on his appointment, Ritesh Srivastava, Founder & CEO, FREED, said: "Ours is a team that embodies passion, empathy and service. As we work towards breaking the stigma surrounding debt in our country, Romy joins us with a diverse range of experience in today’s continuously evolving customer-centric world. We are confident that his expertise will prove invaluable in our go-to-market strategy at this exciting journey stage and help us to drive forward our mission.”



"Introducing the concept of debt relief and attempting to de-stigmatize debt, FREED is trying to address the cultural issue of our country. As the company pioneer the market utilizing knowledge and expertise of its team, FREED offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to set the tone and establish us a market leader,” said Walia.

He further added,” As the company enters into its next phase of growth in today’s Meta world, I foresee significant opportunity opening up during this transition to the meta verse with the advent of web3.0. Hence, I am excited to join FREED at this momentous time. With an ambitious, innovative business with enormous potential, I look forward to working with the leadership and the entire team to deliver the next phase of growth."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)