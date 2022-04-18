Forever New India appoints Shivani Goel as Vice-President, Marketing

Fashion brand Forever New has announced the appointment of Shivani Goel as Vice President, Marketing, starting April, 2022.

She would be spearheading brand communications across all channels, brand strategy, retail marketing & public relations with a focus on excellence in CRM, e-commerce dominance, influencer management, digital marketing and the brand ambassador program, the company said.

Dhruv Bogra, Country Head, Forever New, says, “We are elated to have Shivani join our team at Forever New and the experience and knowledge that she brings to the table is truly unparalleled. Influencer as well as digital marketing have become instrumental in the domain of marketing (more so, after the pandemic) and with Shivani’s prior expertise in these fields, it would undoubtedly be an added bonus for the brand.”

“With more than 18 years of exceptional prowess in the field of brand management, communication and PR, Shivani was serving as lead - marketing communications & international expansion at cosmetics brand, Colorbar. She led brand campaigns, designed, and implemented curated concepts for brand launches, led the influencer marketing program and partnered for brand expansion in international markets. Along with this, she has also steered the marketing forefront for organizations like Major Brands India Private Limited, whereupon she led marketing for a group of brands such as Mango, Aldo, La Senza, Nine West etc., Koovs.com, and more,” the company said.

Shivani says, “My love affair with fashion started 15 years ago and this relationship has only become stronger and my passion more fervent. I have been a brand advocate for Forever New for as long as I can remember and I am so excited to finally join the family. Forever New is known for its effortlessly wearable and timeless collections that celebrate modern femininity giving you the confidence to feel beautiful in every moment. I have many exciting plans and look forward to setting new benchmarks as we go along together with the team.”

