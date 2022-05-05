Ferns N Petals announces key leadership elevations

The gifting company will be led by Pawan Gadia as Global CEO & Director, Manish Saini as CEO E-Commerce India, Rajesh Kumar as CEO Overseas, and Udyat Gutgutia as Director

Ferns N Petals has strengthened its senior leadership team with the elevation of its top officials to new designations and job roles.

Starting from one of the topmost officials in the company’s hierarchy, Pawan Gadia has been promoted to the new role of Global CEO & Director. He will continue to lead the development of the company’s long-term strategy with a focus on special projects. He will be involved in setting new strategic goals, management of key relationships, as well as building a sustainable growth oriented organization that maximizes value for all its stakeholders.

Following the new amend in the ladder, Manish Saini is designated as the CEO E-Commerce India. He will be involved in implementing the growth plans of India’s E-Commerce, and ensuring that the division meets its targets through the development of new teams and strategies. His growth in this company has been mercurial and unparalleled.

Rajesh Kumar is now the CEO Overseas and will be broadly responsible for the overall growth of the FNP’s international geographies, focusing on strategic plans and building a capable team. His outstanding operational expertise and corporate leadership has been key to FNP becoming a global company.

Taking the legacy ahead, Udyat Gutgutia is now formally designated as a Director of the company. He will continue to lead the teams ahead in a direction to further improvise FNP’s customer experience, along with focusing on making FNP an inclusive and conscious organization.

On the new development, Vikaas Gutgutia, MD & Founder, at Ferns N Petals expressed, “A strong and empowered leadership team is instrumental for a successful implementation of the company’s vision. With their deep knowledge, market expertise and passion, I truly believe that FNP’s journey has only begun. When we look at the company 100 years from now, we’ll realize how this was only the beginning of the journey, and that we’re still at our infancy. The future is very bright. I could not be happier for their promotion and this next level of our partnership”

Ferns N Petals has a wide network of more than 400+ outlets across India in more than 125+ cities across India. FNP is venturing into various gifting segments to make every occasion even more memorable with their innovative products and enhanced quality services.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)