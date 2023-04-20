FCB elevates John Thangaraj to Group Chief Strategy Officer for India

FCB Group India has announced that John Thangaraj has been promoted to Group Chief Strategy Officer.

John joined FCB India in 2016 as Executive Planning Director and rapidly rose to become Chief Strategy Officer for FCB India. John has played a crucial role in growing FCB India over the last seven years, winning many large marquee brands, including Horlicks, Dominos, Google, Vistara, Royal Stag and Uber.

In his new role, John will oversee strategic thinking for clients across all group companies. In addition, he will focus on evolving the group’s core strategic product for the future, with a specific focus on data, digital and technology.

Commenting on the development, Rohit Ohri, Chairman and CEO of FCB Group India, said, ”Nothing is more fulfilling for me than to see our own people shine and grow. John has made an enormous contribution to the growth of FCB India over the last seven years. His multi-disciplinary experience across research, media and creativity gives him a unique 360 perspective on brand strategy. I am excited about what the future holds for FCB Group under John’s strategic vision and leadership”.

John commented on his promotion: "I couldn’t be more thrilled to be starting this new chapter of my story at FCB. I believe we are truly on the cusp of our next big leap- one that operates at the intersection of data, technology, and creativity. I look forward to collaborating with Rohit and the rest of the agency leadership to take FCB Group India into a brighter, bolder future”.

