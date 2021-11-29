Ex-Fever FM CEO Harshad Jain joins Adani Airport Holdings as Joint President - Non-Aero

Harshad Jain, former MD & CEO of HT Media-owned Next Media Works (NMW), has joined Adani Airport Holdings as Joint President of Non-Aero business effective October, as per his LinkedIn profile.



There was no comment from Adani Group or Harshad Jain till the time of filing this report.



He was appointed as NMW CEO for a period of three years with effect from 22nd April 2019 following the majority stake acquisition by HT Media. As CEO of NMW, he was leading all the three brands of Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One.



Prior to taking up that role, he was CEO of HT Media-owned Fever FM where he handled the ‘Fever’ & ‘Nasha' and Fever Entertainment business. Jain had an almost eight-year stint at Fever FM after joining the company in October 2011.



He comes with over 27 years of rich experience and has worked in companies like PepsiCo, World Space, and Bharti Airtel.

