Embassy Group appoints Debosmita Majumder as Group Head – Marketing & Communications

Real estate development firm Embassy Group has announced the appointment of Debosmita Majumder as Group Head – Marketing & Communications.

“Majumder is an accomplished communications and marketing specialist with over 16 years of experience working with some of the country’s biggest brands and agencies, and has delivered award winning campaigns. Prior to joining Embassy Group, Debosmita was the Head of Marketing at Porsche India, and was responsible in leading strategic campaigns and marketing initiatives for the brand. She has also previously worked with PUMA India, driving business impact, and is the brain behind the empowering Propah Lady campaign, the Cannes Awards nominated Suede Gully campaign and #DoYou campaign, which broke the Guinness Record in 2016,” claimed the company.



Majumder’s role with Embassy Group would focus on providing strategic and thought leadership direction for the brand and communications across the group. She will also be responsible for driving and unifying the brand’s story and image, focusing on digital marketing, creative communications and public relations across the Group’s corporate, commercial, residential, services, community outreach, interiors, co-living, education and equestrian verticals.



A marketer by profession, and an athlete at heart, she has represented West Bengal and nationally ranked (India No. 8) in her stint as a professional lawn tennis player in her early years. She brings with her the same resilience and determination to succeed on the professional front, said the company.



Debosmita Majumder said, “With marketing and communications powering my career through the past decade and a half, I have had the opportunity to work with leading brands across sectors and drive their strategic narratives. I am excited to work with Embassy Group, a brand whose ethos aligns with my passion, creativity and curiosity. I look forward to leading successful communications and unearthing powerful narratives for the brand that is known to be a leader in the real estate development space.”

Aditya Virwani, COO, Embassy Group said, “Debosmita, with her years of diverse and rich experience in front-ending successful communication and marketing initiatives for various brands, is a great asset for our team. We are pleased to welcome her on-board and look forward to working with her to further strengthen our marketing practice, building the brand’s strategic narrative and drive holistic communications for Embassy Group.”

