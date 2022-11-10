Emami Agrotech names Debabrata Mukherjee as Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer

Mukherjee was serving as the CMO at the UB Group prior to this

Emami Agrotech Ltd (EAL) which is a part of the diversified business conglomerate Emami Group, has emerged as a prominent player in edible oils sector with ~ Rs. 20,000 cr revenue which has substantial contribution from the branded segment apart from B2B sales. EAL has recently forayed into Spices and Soya Nugget markets and sees immense potential of expansion in both the edible oil and food sectors with the right products.

As a part of its growth strategy, Emami Agrotech Limited (EAL) today announced the appointment ofDebabrata Mukherjeeas its Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. An industry veteran with over 28 years of experience in General Management, Marketing & Sales Operation, Business Strategy & Innovation, Debabrata Mukherjee was serving as the CMO at the UB Group prior to joining Emami Agrotech and was responsible for managing a diverse set of local and global brands like Kingfisher, Ultra, Heineken and Amstel.

Debabrata, with his wide experience will be heading the Company’s Marketing operations across verticals i.e. edible oil, spices, soya chunks and bakery fat. He will also head the innovation strategy for Emami Agrotech’s future roadmap as one of the leading branded food manufacturers in India.

After starting his career with Unilever Kolkata, Debabrata had joined Coca-Cola in 1998 as its Franchise Manager in Mumbai, with increasing responsibilities over the years in the operations of the company in India, Korea and South-West Asia. After a brief stint with the Hindustan Times Group, Debabrata joined United Breweries and was responsible for creating strong consumer centricity and development of a broad-based, winning portfolio.

Speaking on the appointment, Mr Sudhakar Desai, CEO – Emami Agrotech said, “We are very happy to welcome Debabrata (Debu) at EAL. Debu’s rich industry experience, knowledge and energy are expected to provide an impetus to the Company’s brand building initiatives and growth strategy. His inclusion into the leadership team will help us to charter new avenues of organizational expansion and enable our company to reach its full potential in the relevant markets”

With a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Kolkata, Debabrata was awarded the ‘Beverage Marketer of the Year’ by the International Advertising Association (IAA) in the FMCG Beverage category in 2014. A prolific speaker and a Management Committee Member of the prestigious Mumbai Ad Club, Debabrata has in the past, served twice as the Chairman of the Audit Bureau of Circulations Council of Directors.

Debabrata is married with two daughters.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)