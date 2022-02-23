Easebuzz appoints Nikhil Goel as Senior VP & Group Head- Sales

Prior to this, Goel was Head of Lending & Accounts Payable solutions at Global PayEX

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 23, 2022 2:15 PM
Nikhil Goel

Easebuzz has announced the appointment of Nikhil Goel as its Senior Vice President and Group Head-Sales.

As a senior professional with rich experience in banking, MSME lending, and fintech, Goel, ex-Head of Lending & Accounts Payable solutions at Global PayEX, has also worked for companies including Udaan and HSBC.

Goel's responsibilities at Easebuzz will encompass sales team leadership, accelerating the brand's revenue by expanding the company’s presence to new markets.

In a statement, Goel said, "The payments industry is fast evolving into a digital ecosystem play and Easebuzz is at the forefront of providing end-to-end digital payments solutions to Corporates, SMEs, and Startups".

 

 

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags MSME Easebuzz Nikhil Goel advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
electric

Schneider Electric appoints Gwenaelle Avice-Huet as Chief Strategy, Sustainability Officer
9 hours ago

Kushal Singh

Melorra ropes in Kushal Singh as Head of Marketing
12 hours ago

Disney

Disney Star elevates Harry Griffith as Head - Rights Acquisition & Syndication (Sports)
1 day ago