Easebuzz appoints Nikhil Goel as Senior VP & Group Head- Sales

Easebuzz has announced the appointment of Nikhil Goel as its Senior Vice President and Group Head-Sales.

As a senior professional with rich experience in banking, MSME lending, and fintech, Goel, ex-Head of Lending & Accounts Payable solutions at Global PayEX, has also worked for companies including Udaan and HSBC.

Goel's responsibilities at Easebuzz will encompass sales team leadership, accelerating the brand's revenue by expanding the company’s presence to new markets.

In a statement, Goel said, "The payments industry is fast evolving into a digital ecosystem play and Easebuzz is at the forefront of providing end-to-end digital payments solutions to Corporates, SMEs, and Startups".

