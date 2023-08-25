Dream11 elevates Nikhil Lodha as VP – Marketing
He has been with the company for nearly 8 years and was earlier AVP - Marketing
Dream11 has elevated Nikhil Lodha as Vice President - Marketing.
He has been with the company for nearly 8 years and was earlier the AVP of Marketing.
Prior to Dream11, Lodha was with TED.
He has also worked with Deloitte and CARE Ratings.
TechWish Group onboards G Ravindran Reddy as Vice President - Marketing
Reddy will be responsible for Hogar Controls and Super Surfaces, part of TechWish Group
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 12:06 PM | 1 min read
G Ravindran Reddy has been appointed as Vice President of Marketing (CMO) for the group company of Hogar Controls and Super Surfaces, both prominent players in the luxury home automation and specialty paints sector respectively. This move comes as a part of his association with TechWish Group, headquartered in Washington DC, USA.
He confirmed the news to BW Marketing World.
Reddy comes with a wealth of experience and has taken charge of his new position to drive strategic marketing initiatives for Hogar Controls and Super Surfaces.
Hogar Controls specialises in luxury home automation, while Super Surfaces specialty is in paints and painting solutions, catering to the luxury house segment.
With the objective of strengthening the companies' market presence and reach, Reddy's appointment is hovered to bring fresh perspectives and strategies to the forefront. His extensive background in marketing and his commitment to driving growth aligns well with the aspirations of Hogar Controls and Super Surfaces as they embark on their journey of further penetration in the Indian market and global expansion.
Furthermore, with this move, Reddy has relocated his base to his hometown, Hyderabad, which aligns with his commitment to the company's objectives and his desire to contribute effectively to their growth plans.
This strategic appointment marks a significant milestone for both TechWish Group and the companies under its umbrella.
KlugKlug onboards Hemang Mehta as Country Manager for India
Mehta was most recently Head of Agency Relationships at Network 18 Media & Investments
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 11:18 AM | 2 min read
KlugKlug has appointed Hemang Mehta as its Country Manager for India.
Mehta will play a pivotal role in driving KlugKlug's growth and expansion within the Indian market and be responsible for Sales & GTM Strategy
Mehta brings an impressive track record in the media and marketing industry. He most recently served as the Head of Agency Relationships at Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd from May 2018 to August 2023.
Prior to that, he has also represented organisations like Exponential (now VDX.tv), India Today Digital and Rediff.com. His expertise spans various domains including digital media sales, mobile marketing, media planning, and buying, social media marketing, and more.
Hemang Mehta expressed his enthusiasm about joining KlugKlug, saying, "I am thrilled to be a part of KlugKlug, a forward-thinking platform that is reshaping the influencer marketing landscape. As much as I look forward to collaborating with the exuberant team at KlugKlug, I am super excited to interact with the brands to deliver powerful data-backed Influencer solutions that will guarantee business outcomes."
Commenting on the appointment, Kalyan Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of KlugKlug, stated, "We are excited to welcome Hemang Mehta to our team as the Country Manager for India. His extensive experience in digital media sales and marketing will be instrumental in driving our efforts to provide influencer marketing solutions to our clients. We believe Hemang's leadership will be key in scaling our operations and expanding our reach within the Indian market."
Vipin Unni joins Sun TV Network as Head of Strategy - Malayalam and Telugu Cluster
Prior to this, Unni was the Head of Marketing and Communications at Star TV Network
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 11:18 AM | 1 min read
Vipin Unni has joined Sun TV Network as Head of Strategy for the Malayalam and Telugu Cluster. Unni made the announcement via a LinkedIn post. In his new role, he will drive Programming and Communications at the organization and build a stronger brand presence amongst the Malayalam and Telugu entertainment audience.
“A new Beginning, as I take up the responsibility with Sun TV Network Limited as Head of Strategy for Malayalam and Telugu Cluster driving Programming and Communications!”, he said in his LinkedIn post.
Prior to this, Unni was the Head of Marketing and Communications at Star TV Network where he led the marketing team for StarMaa.
In the past, Unni has worked with Attitude Plus Management Consulting, Airtel and Reliance Infocomm Limited.
OMD appoints Dileep Raj Singh as Head of Digital for APAC
Singh will report to Charlotte Lee, CEO of OMD APAC
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 10:49 AM | 3 min read
OMD has added a Head of Digital (HOD) to its Asia Pacific (APAC) regional leadership team with the hiring of Dileep Raj Singh.
Singh is a digital native and brings with him a wealth of experience across product, media agency and client side in APAC, North America and the United Kingdom. His last 10 years have been spent building diverse digital marketing teams covering areas like performance marketing, digital media planning, ad/martech, product marketing, branding and measurement.
As HOD, he will accelerate OMD’s digital leadership agenda, rooted in helping clients address their business challenges and digital ambitions. He will be supporting OMD’s local teams in APAC on operational excellence, and digital transformation frameworks and roadmaps; and the development and implementation of our digital leadership agenda. He will also be working hand in hand with both our regional and global networks to initiate complementary workstreams for our clients in APAC.
“We will continue to invest and win in digital as part of our wider goal to be our clients’ most trusted business transformation partner,” said Charlotte Lee, CEO of OMD APAC.
“It is our global ambition to continue our leadership position in digital, data and technology. In line with this ambition, we are excited to have Singh come on board the OMD APAC leadership team. His background of agency, in-house and start-up experience position him perfectly to understand and address our clients’ business needs,” added Lee.
“Digital media and access to our audience, as we know it, is changing quite rapidly around us. This puts most of us in a delicate but remarkable position, a position from which we can shape and contribute to conversations about the next evolution of digital media. As we embark on this journey, I want to leverage the strength of the OMD network – people, technology, data, tools and platforms – to help our clients pivot and navigate through all the new and evolved possibilities in digital media. With this, I aim to position OMD as an unrivaled partner for our current and future clients; to dominate and succeed in this incredibly competitive and multifarious digital realm,” said Singh.
Singh will report to Lee, and work closely with the team including Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), David McCallen, and Chief Client Officer (CCO), Sadhan Mishra, to drive and support APAC local markets as well as regional clients on digital, data and technology needs.
Mishra was promoted to CCO of OMD APAC recently in June 2023. He will continue to be CEO of OMD Singapore, a position he was promoted into last August. Mishra has been with OMD for over 13 years and in his concurrent new role as CCO, he will focus on key client relationships, understanding their business needs and ensuring we remain a critical partner on their transformation journeys.
McCallen was elevated to the role of CSO of OMD APAC in April 2022, and was previously the CSO of OMD New Zealand for five years where he helped the agency to attain the top place in the market for new business, overall billings and award wins. Since starting in the APAC role, his focus has been on connecting and elevating strategic best practices across the region, building capabilities across a range of strategic outputs, and supporting new business growth both regionally and locally.
Nikhil Narayanan joins Pine Labs as Creative Head
He was previously with Tata Consultancy Services, where he served as Head - Creative
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 1:54 PM | 1 min read
Nikhil Narayanan has joined Pine Labs as its creative head. He was previously with Tata Consultancy Services, where he served as Head - Creative from March 2022.
Narayanan was associated with Ogilvy prior to that. The role he last held at the organisation was that of Senior Creative Director.
He has also worked for Origami Creative Concepts and Grey Group in the past.
narrative ropes in Rajdeepgiri Goswami as Creative Director
Prior to this, he has worked in agencies like Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, Publicis and Plan B
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 1:33 PM | 2 min read
narrative has appointed Rajdeepgiri Goswami as its Creative Director - Art.
With a career spanning 15 years, Rajdeepgiri brings a wealth of expertise in steering the complete creative trajectory of brand campaigns.
Prior to joining narrative, he held pivotal roles at globally renowned agencies including Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, Publicis, and Plan B. Notably, his tenure as Creative Director at Wildcraft also afforded him invaluable insights from the client-side, enriching his creative odyssey.
Commenting on the new appointment, Rohit Varma, Founder, narrative, said, “narrative has been focused on brand development, communication and campaign strategy as its core service offerings, and I believe Rajdeepgiri will add huge value to the organisation. His skills and experience will help the internal team and the organisation’s positioning in the market. We are expanding, and getting talent on board who are passionate and driven to do more. We are aiming for excellence in design and we welcome Rajdeepgiri onboard to join us in this mission.”
Speaking on his appointment, Rajdeepgiri Goswami, said, “narrative works on a range of projects with a variety of clients, which will allow me to learn and improve in other areas of design. It features creative spaces that inspire designers to be imaginative and take chances. Having collaborative workspaces where designers can come together to build solutions for clients is a terrific method for me to learn while also improving my talents. I am committed to making a significant contribution to the current design process by using my skills and perspectives. I'm thrilled by the prospect of working on fresh and fascinating projects in the future. These opportunities not only provide opportunities for personal and professional development but also allow me to collaborate with a dynamic team to bring new ideas to life. I also look forward to working with Rohit, who is a great mentor. I have a lot to learn from his expertise."
Rajdeepgiri will be based in Bangalore.
The Sleep Company appoints Karan Singla as COO
Singla will spearhead the creation of seamless online-offline experiences through advanced centres, robust supply chains, and nationwide product accessibility
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 1:25 PM | 3 min read
The Sleep Company has announced the appointment of Karan Singla as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). This strategic move underlines the brand's determination to enhance its market presence as a leader in the comfort tech industry, establish an omnichannel footprint, and achieve extensive offline expansion across diverse geographies in India. With over 16 years of experience in the automotive and food-tech industries, Singla will spearhead the creation of seamless online-offline experiences through advanced centres, robust supply chains, and nationwide product accessibility.
Prior to joining The Sleep Company, Singla was associated with global brands like Audi, Volkswagen, and Maruti, where he excelled in regional sales, network expansion, and innovative distribution strategies. This expertise led him to pivotal roles at Rebel Foods, first as VP - Head of Operations & Expansion for India and subsequently as Country Manager in Indonesia, driving growth through cloud kitchen establishment, strategic partnerships, and brand expansion. Now, at The Sleep Company, Singla will leverage his exceptional track record to fuel operational excellence, guide market expansion, omnichannel presence, and substantial offline growth. His impressive record positions him perfectly to lead The Sleep Company towards market dominance, utilising his strategic insights and operational acumen to reinforce its industry standing.
Stepping into his role with a clear vision, Karan Singla expressed, “I am thrilled to be part of The Sleep Company; it is a brand that is poised to disrupt an industry that has remained stagnant for half a century. These transformative moments are a rarity in any sector – much like Airbnb reshaping hospitality and EVs challenging traditional automobiles. Our patented SmartGRID technology will revolutionise the comfort tech industry. Together, we look forward to making The Sleep Company as one of the most successful D2C brands with a distinct omnichannel model. We have started our offline retail journey and we intend to strengthen our position as a market leader. We will continue to invest in building robust operations, supply chain ecosystem and keep on striving to provide the best in class customer experience to all our consumers.”
"We are thrilled to welcome Karan Singla as our Chief Operating Officer," said Priyanka Salot, Co-founder of The Sleep Company. "With his extensive expertise in Retail Channel Management, Operations, Procurement, P&L Management, and Expansion, Karan's strategic insights are set to enhance The Sleep Company's operational prowess. We are confident that his leadership will drive our growth, enrich customer experiences, and reinforce our position as leaders in the comfort technology industry."
The Sleep Company’s unwavering commitment to transforming the sleep and sitting experience, combined with Singla’s visionary leadership, heralds a transformation for the comfort tech industry. As the company continues to expand its horizons and introduce cutting-edge solutions, it stands poised to usher in a future where unparalleled comfort is accessible to all.
