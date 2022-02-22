Disney Star elevates Harry Griffith as Head - Rights Acquisition & Syndication (Sports)

Griffith has been part of the Disney Star sports team since 2015

Disney Star has elevated Harry Griffith as Head Rights Acquisition & Acquisition (Sports). He has confirmed the development in a social media post. He has been in this role since November 2021.

Griffith will be taking over additional responsibilities of rights acquisition and key licensor relationships in addition to his current responsibility of heading global syndication and sales for sports.

Griffith has been part of the Disney Star sports team since July 2015. He started his journey with the sales team and proceeded to take on the global syndication of sports rights.

Over the last year, Griffith has managed tough negotiations in the Middle East and facilitated rights deal renewals across the world.

He has over 15 years of experience in the media, sports, and entertainment industry. Griffith has expertise in TV and Digital media rights, ad sales solutions, rights acquisition and syndication.

