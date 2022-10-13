Disney Star elevates Dev Shenoy as Head of Ad Sales for entertainment biz

The network has created a new ad sales structure under Dev, who will report to Amrutha Nair

Disney Star India has elevated Dev Shenoy to Head of Ad Sales for the Entertainment business and has created a new ad sales structure under him. Previously, Dev was leading the ad sales team of Regional, Kids & Infotainment channels.

Amrutha Nair, who has been elevated to the role of Head of Entertainment Ad Sales & Strategy, made this announcement in an internal email to the ad sales team. This is the second big elevation for Nair who was earlier promoted to Head of Ad Sales – Hindi & English Entertainment.

In his new role, Shenoy will be reporting to Nair.

"Dev Shenoy will lead the Ad Sales team. As a media sales veteran, Dev has spent close to three decades in the industry of which the last 18 years have been with Disney Star. In his last stint, he was leading the Ad Sales team of Regional, Kids & Infotainment channels," an email from Nair reads.

Outlining the new ad sales structure under Dev, she stated that Ankush Shetty will head the Hindi GEC (Paid) and Kids FCT channels. Nishith Varshneya, who is leading Star Plus & Kids FCT, and Hitesh Shetty, who is leading Star Bharat ad sales, will report to Ankush, she added.

Further, Prashant Shetty will head the Hindi Movies (Paid), English, and Infotainment FCT while Samir Kadam will head the Network Accounts and Free-to-Air channels.

The new structure will see Anuradha Mathu Agrawal taking over as the ad sales head of the Marathi, Bangla, and Odiya channels. Baagyalakshmi Nagarajan will head the ad sales for Tamil and Malayalam channels. Likewise, Milred Royan will head the Telugu and Kannada channels.



The ad sales leads of respective regional channels will report to Anuradha, Baagyalakshmi, and Milred.



The email also states that Nikhil Sheth will head Growth and Brand Partnerships with the start-up partnership, brand solutions sales, and new business development leads reporting to him.



Prashant Kripps will take on the role of Agency Relations and Sales Analytics head. Prachi Sahay and Saurabh Srivastava will head PRS for Regional and HSM Clusters respectively.



Kshitij Singhi will move from sports sales to lead Network Strategy, Analytics & Partnerships. In the sports sales team, he was heading the Measurements function, and prior to this, he was part of Project Sirius where he worked on building a potent Ad Sales impact narrative for cross-screen platforms of Star & Disney+ Hotstar.

