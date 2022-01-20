Disney Star appoints Mani Rangarajan as Head - Finance & Strategy

He replaces Sanjay Jain who quit the company after over 16 years

Disney Star has appointed Mani Rangarajan as Head - Finance, and Strategy. He replaces Sanjay Jain who quit the company after over 16 years. Jain was the Finance and Business Operations Head for Walt Disney Company India.

Star & Disney India President and Country Manager K Madhavan announced Rangarajan's appointment in an internal email. "It gives me immense pleasure to announce the joining of Mani Rangarajan as our Head - Finance and Strategy," Rangarajan said in the official email to Star India employees.

Rangarajan is a seasoned executive with extensive global experience in the internet and financial services sectors. Rangarajan's experience spans finance, operations, strategy, business development, and corporate development in 25+ countries in the Americas, Europe, Middle-East, Asia, and Africa with a special focus on Emerging Markets.

Rangarajan started his career with Citigroup where he initially specialized in transaction services (cash management, trade services, structured trade finance, treasury management) operations and management for the Corporate Bank. Mani spent the last four years of his time with Citigroup as a Global Transaction Services specialist with the Risk Management Team where Mani led risk management reviews of several Corporate Bank and Consumer Bank businesses in Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia.

Rangarajan has worked with Yahoo! for six years where he reported to the Chief Financial Officer and was involved in corporate development, corporate finance, business operations, financial planning & analysis, and worked on projects of strategic importance.

For the last five years, Rangarajan has been a Chief Financial Officer and executive at several leading start-ups in diverse verticals such as search / SEM (Kosmix, Media Boost, Efficient Frontier), payments, and payment processing (Evergent, Boku, Mobibucks, Rewards Pay), local (Virtual Paper), e-commerce (Climate Corporation, Swoopo), big data (Asterdata, Cloudera), mobile (Roamware) and social media (Ole Ole, Roto Experts)

Rangarajan holds management degrees from the Graduate School of Business, Stanford University, and the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He is also a certified Cost & Management Accountant.

