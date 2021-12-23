Disney+ Hotstar's Sachin Singla joins Mosaic Wellness as Chief Revenue Officer

Mosaic Wellness, a health & wellness start-up running digital health clinic platforms Man Matters (manmatters.com) and Bodywise (bebodywise.com), has appointed Sachin Singla as Chief Revenue Officer. His duties include overseeing the growth function, leading all the channel teams and ensuring each category of offerings are pushed to the right consumer segments based on the company strategy.

Sachin joins Mosaic Wellness with a rich experience of 15+ years across Finance, Marketing, and Analytics. In his last stint, he was leading the growth vertical at Disney+ Hotstar India. He was also part of MakeMyTrip leadership team wherein his role involved taking care of marketing engineering, customer analytics, performance measurement and attribution. An alumnus of the National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra, he has pursued B. Tech. in Mechanical Engineering in 2005 followed by an MBA in Finance and Marketing from the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode in 2010.



In his role, Sachin will focus on further structuring and accelerating the use and adoption of digital-friendly health platforms across markets, leveraging all possible digital channels and build strong relationships with partners and customers.



Commenting on the appointment, Mosaic Wellness CEO, Revant Bhate, said “We’re thrilled to have an experienced leader like Sachin, who brings execution excellence and a proven playbook across industries join us in our mission to solve for elective health in the Country. Both Man Matters and Body wise have built out a strong customer proposition for the Indian consumer, and now it’s time to accelerate their reach & awareness to a larger diaspora of the population”



Sachin Singla said, “I was very excited to see what the company has achieved in 18 months since launch. The firm has an amazing young team who are very missionary in their approach to solve for elective health in India which reflects in the passionate customer base as well. Leaving a large successful organization like Disney+Hotstar was not easy but the company’s mission, as well as the team, really inspired me to take on this new challenge, and I am looking forward to scaling the same over the next few years."



Founded by Revant Bhate and Dhyanesh Shah in early 2020, Mosaic was set up with the vision of delivering consumer-centric, vertically integrated, & affordable digital healthcare platforms, which are focused on curated services & products. The business now has annualized revenues of US$14M and serves more than 100,000 customers a month across its health & wellness offerings.

