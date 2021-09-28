Disney Head of Corporate Development — DTC & International, APAC Prateek Garg quits

Prateek Garg, Head of Corporate Development — Direct-to-Consumer & International, APAC, The Walt Disney Company, has quit the company. Garg was among the last few remaining executives in Disney who were a key part of former Disney and Star India chief Uday Shankar's team. Prateek moved into the Asia Pacific role after the acquisition of 21st Century Fox by The Walt Disney Company.

His next move is not known yet. Garg is the third high-profile exit from Star in recent times. Recently, former Star Sports EVP — Ad Sales Anil Jayaraj had joined Reliance-backed Viacom18 as CEO — Sports. Prior to that, former Disney+ Hotstar SVP & Head, Advertising Gulshan Verma had joined JioAds as CEO.

Apart from Prateek, the company has also seen the exit of Sunil Pasricha, Vice President-Traffic & Presentation, Star Sports; Vignesh V, Vice President — Sales, Strategy, Brand Solutions, Star Sports/ Hotstar; and Anupam Joshi, Vice President — Customer Strategy & Marketing, Star India.



Disney and Star India refused to comment on the exits.



In February, Justin Warbrooke, Executive Vice-President, Direct-to-Consumer & International, DMED, had announced that Prateek will drive strategic projects for APAC and India, working closely with Luke Kang, President, TWDC APAC, and K Madhavan, who was later named as President of Star and Disney India. He had also stated that Prateek has shaped and driven strategy for the company's APAC and India businesses over the last few years, including Disney+ Hotstar launches and key acquisitions in India.



Prateek has worked on all strategic and transformational initiatives in the region with a focus on creating a world-class, direct-to-consumer digital business in the region. After joining Star in 2012, Prateek was instrumental in shaping the transformation of Star’s television business into a leading content-led digital enterprise.



He also oversaw the strategy and execution of the biggest initiatives spanning the depth and breadth of Star India, such as regional channel expansion in vernacular languages, building India’s largest and deeply local sports business, and the launch of India’s most successful digital platform Disney+ Hotstar (erstwhile Hotstar).



Prateek also strengthened Star’s entertainment franchise by acquiring leading media networks like Telugu broadcaster Maa TV. He led the sports team to successfully secure the highly sought-after marquee sports rights like IPL, BCCI and ICC, and conceptualised and operationalised domestic sports leagues to give India kabaddi and soccer as its #2 & #3 sport beyond cricket.



Before Star India, Prateek worked with HSBC Principal Investment team for five years. Prior to this, he was with Sun Group Private Equity and Ernst & Young Lead Advisory. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has completed his MBA from Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)