Digitas India appoints Shourya Ray Chaudhuri as Senior Creative Director

Digitas India has announced the appointment of Shourya Ray Chaudhuri as Senior Creative Director. Shourya will be based out of Bangalore and will be responsible for strengthening and growing the creative capabilities across Bangalore and Mumbai regions. He will report into Mark McDonald, EVP & Head of Creative, Digitas India.

Shourya joins the agency from Tonic Worldwide where he was Managing Partner & Creative Head managing some of the key brands for over three and half years. He has also worked for agencies such as Saatchi & Saatchi, Interactive Avenues and Wavemaker managing brands like ABInBev, Arvind, SpiceJet, Enamor, ITC, Titan, Infosys, Toyota, Mead Johnson, Oberoi Group, Murugappa Group among others.

Welcoming him to the Digitas India family, Mark McDonald said: “We’re thrilled to have Shourya on board as part of the creative leadership team. He brings with him not just a sharp mind and a great set of creative chops, but also an in-depth knowledge of the digital ecosystem beyond just formats and platforms. As a connected marketing agency with capabilities spanning experience, content and campaigns, the ability to play well with data, strategy, media and technology is crucial, and Shourya has the perfect creative mindset to do just that.”

Shourya believes in a future where brands craft beautiful, but more importantly, genuine bonds with people rather than push a forlorn narrative. A large part of this will be based on how we can leverage technology and data intelligence more creatively, he states.

Sharing his views on joining the agency and the mandate ahead for him, Shourya said: “My primary reasons for joining an agency are people, pursuit, and the energy. At Digitas India, I loved the people I interacted with, be it Mark McDonald, Unny Radhakrishnan or Sonia Khurana. From these interactions, the pursuit of the agency was clear – to help brands forge intense and genuine connections with people through digital platforms, primarily. That would also be my core responsibility – to craft genuine, memorable brand interactions. As for the energy I’ve seen here, it is positively contagious!”

