Design Indya ropes in Anita Bose as President

Design Indya has recently roped in media veteran Anita Bose as the company’s President.

Previously, she was heading Madison Media as the Chief Operating Officer.

She has worked on accounts like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Dominos, Uber, CP Plus, Magicbricks, Snapdeal, Gaana, NIIT, Mother Dairy, and so on to deliver successful results in Media strategy, planning, buying, crafting media launch, rollout plans, developing processes and more.

A seasoned media professional, her 25+ years of experience spans critical large global and Indian media agencies, and a plethora of brands and media.

Speaking about her new role, Bose said, “With the pandemic challenges settling, it will be my responsibility to ensure that while we reach our targeted numbers, we partner with our clients to grow their business by integrating all media vehicles.”

