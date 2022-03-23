Dentsu APAC appoints Christina Lee as Chief Technology Officer

Dentsu Asia Pacific has announced the appointment of Christina Lee as Chief Technology Officer, effective April 4, 2022.

In her role, Christina will be responsible for providing overarching technology strategy, industry-leading capabilities and solutions to enable business growth and drive day to day operations through transformational business and technology initiatives.

Based in Hong Kong, she will report directly to Dominic Shine, Global CTO and will be part of both Global and APAC senior management teams.

Bringing with her over two decades of senior leadership experience in Information & Digital Technology, Christina has a strong track record of consulting and industry experience in strategy, business transformation, business partnership, vendor management and solution delivery, as well as aligning and advancing IT as a tool and driver for business of Fortune 500 multi-national brand companies.

Prior to joining dentsu, Christina has held senior leadership roles at Kering Group as APAC Chief Information Officer and L’Oréal as South Asia Pacific Chief Information Officer, where she led IT for the most strategic and complex region and successfully established the tech organization strategy for APAC.

Dominic Shine, Global Chief Technology Officer, dentsu, said, “Christina is a committed leader who is passionate about organizational design, understands the problems that will be faced during hyper-growth, and is energized by solving these problems. She brings with her strong experience and a successful track record in driving significant transformational change through technology across organisations, as well as in the delivery of data and digital products. I look forward to having her on the team.”

On her appointment, Christina said, “I have ambition for technology to be a champion of change for brands and businesses to optimize their business practice, and also be a strategic partner to help business to get maximum benefits from the data and technologies. Dentsu values technology and innovation at the heart of its culture and I could not be more excited to be working together with this incredible, high performing team of technology professionals.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)