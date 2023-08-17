Debasree Dasgupta named Global VP for Pernod Ricard’s Absolut
Prior to this, she was Marketing Director – Beverages, PepsiCo, for UK, Ireland
Debasree Dasgupta has been appointed as Global Vice President, Absolut, Pernod Ricard.
Prior to this, she was with PepsiCo for over three years. She was Marketing Director, Beverages, for the UK and Ireland.
Dasgupta was earlier with Reckitt for nearly 9 years, and with Unilevers between 2008 and 2011.
Manisha Sharma quits Viacom18
Sharma is credited with bringing to life shows such as 24, Dance Deewane, Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rising Star, Udaariyaan, Naagin, Ishq Mein Marjawaan and Sirf Tum
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 3:52 PM | 2 min read
Manisha Sharma is moving on from the position of Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18.
A Viacom18 spokesperson said, “After more than a decade of helping build Colors as a powerhouse of Hindi General Entertainment, Manisha Sharma will be moving on from Viacom18 to pursue her individual goals. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours.”
In 2018, Sharma who was heading programming of Colors TV, was elevated to the role of Chief Content Officer - Hindi Mass Entertainment of Viacom18. She has been one of the key members behind the success of the network’s Hindi entertainment channel since 2012 when she was appointed as Head of Non-Fiction at Viacom18’s Colors.
In her role, Sharma also used to head Rishtey - an FTA turned pay channel. The channel's name was revamped as Colors Rishtey in February 2019. As the CCO, Manisha helmed and strategized content for all future expansions in the mass entertainment space across Viacom18. Manisha has heralded some of the most successful properties on Indian television - 24, Dance Deewane, Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rising Star, Udaariyaan, Naagin franchise, Ishq Mein Marjawaan franchise, Sirf Tum, and many others.
Prior to joining Colors, Manisha had worked with Sony Entertainment Television as the Non-fiction Programming Head and was responsible for their content strategy and conceptualization. During her tenure there, she launched shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati, Dus Ka Dum, Comedy Circus, Crime Patrol and fiction properties like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi and Kkusum. Manisha has also worked with brands like Channel V and UTV and has also been associated with Miditech’s popular drama series - Saara Aakash as the Creative Director.
Birla Brainiacs appoints Muddassar Nazar as Chief Executive Officer
Prior to this, he was the Chief Operating Officer at Clindecision
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 12:15 PM | 2 min read
Birla Brainiacs has appointed Muddassar Nazar as their new Chief Executive Officer.
Muddassar has a proven track record of strategic leadership and deep experience in the education technology and Health tech industry.
Prior to becoming a part of Birla Brainiacs, he served as the Chief Operating Officer at Clindecision, where he supervised crucial operations while the startup adeptly managed its way through the challenges posed by the pandemic. His professional journey also encompasses significant roles at organizations like Vedantu, Healthians, and a prior tenure at HSBC.
Nirvaan Birla Founder of Birla Brainiacs says, “We are currently in a very exciting growth phase, one of our primary goals is to expand our presence in India and internationally. Onboarding leadership team players like Muddassar,who will play a significant role in strengthening Birla Brainiacs. He will work on expanding the business with new categories, verticals and geographies. We are sure he will deliver strategic industry insights and help the team to create impactful campaigns. In the coming few years, our vision is to advance the organization's collective growth.”
Muddassar Nazar, CEO, Birla Brainiacs, said, “Characterizing this period in the education domain as captivating, I'm truly appreciative of the chance given to me by the senior leadership at Birla Brainiacs. I'm thrilled about the potential to make a meaningful contribution to an organization that's swiftly becoming a frontrunner in its field. Our vision involves geographical expansion and diversifying our offerings, including the introduction of fresh categories, all while retaining our current leadership. My aim is to foster growth and play a pivotal role in establishing Birla Brianiacs as a significant player in the education sphere, ensuring students access the finest educational opportunities at an affordable expense.
Audrey Kuah named CEO-Asia Pacific at Wunderman Thompson
She will report to Global CEO Mel Edwards
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 11:30 AM | 1 min read
Audrey Kuah has been appointed as the new CEO-Asia Pacific at Wunderman Thompson, as per media reports.
Kuah joins from OCBC Bank with over two decades of experience in marketing.
She was earlier with Dentsu.
Kuah will report to Wunderman Thompson Global CEO Mel Edwards. She will be leading creative and strategic growth of the business across the APAC region.
She starts her role in September, taking over from Global President & EMEA CEO Ewen Sturgeon.
Poonawalla Fincorp appoints Kumar Gaurav as Chief Marketing Officer
Kumar is a seasoned industry professional with close to two decades of experience across Banking, NBFC, Insurance and FMCG
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 6:52 PM | 2 min read
Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (PFL), a non-deposit taking systemically important NBFC, focusing on consumer and MSME finance, today announces the appointment of Kumar Gaurav as Chief Marketing Officer.
In his new role, Kumar will lead the Marketing, Brand, Corporate Communications, Public Relations, Digital Marketing and will be responsible for developing brand campaigns to enhance company’s brand presence and reputation in a manner that drives consistent business growth.
Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp said “We are thrilled to welcome Kumar to Poonawalla Fincorp as we continue to strengthen our leadership team. Kumar’s expertise in storytelling, analysing market trends and identifying growth opportunities will help the brand build as we continue to navigate the ever-changing media landscape. We are confident that Kumar will play an instrumental role in continued success and growth of Poonawalla Fincorp.”
Commenting on his appointment, Kumar Gaurav said, “I am truly honoured to be a part of this prestigious organisation and work with this team of exceptional professionals. I look forward to leveraging my expertise and diverse skill set to further drive the growth and brand reputation and committed to deliver exceptional results for all our stakeholders.”
Kumar is a seasoned industry professional with close to two decades of experience across Banking, NBFC, Insurance and FMCG where he held senior leadership roles in reputed organizations such as IndusInd Bank, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, Jana Small Finance Bank, Pernord Ricard India and Idea Cellular.
Vidya Kailasam Hangal appointed Head - Omnichannel at Mondelēz International
She was previously the India Consumer Digital Leader at the multinational confectionery, beverage and snack food company
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 4:35 PM | 1 min read
Vidya Kailasam Hangal has announced that she has been elevated to Head - Omnichannel at Mondelēz International.
She was previously the India Consumer Digital Leader at the multinational confectionery, beverage and snack food company. She was with the company for nine years.
She has previously worked with Britannia Industries Limited, The Coca-Cola Company, Novartis Consumer Health and Infosys Technologies Ltd before.
Prasant Kar joins Monster Energy as Marketing Director, India
Previously he was with DIAGEO India for 7 years, last serving as its General Manager for Brand Marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 12:01 PM | 1 min read
Prasant Kar has joined beverage brand Monster Energy as its Marketing Director for its India team. He shared the news on LinkedIn: "An exciting journey begins as I join the super energetic Monster Energy India team. Jumping onboard to hopefully unleash the Monster in an ever-growing Energy drinks segment in India and further taking the brand ahead, riding on its futuristic growth Pillars."
The senior marketing professional specialises in Category/ Product Management across Alcobev, FMCG and Consumer Durables.
Previously he was with DIAGEO India for 7 years, last serving as its General Manager for Brand Marketing.
Kar has also worked with Reckitt, Relaxo Footwear and LG Electronics.
Akshat Raizada is National Agency Head - JioCinema (Digital Ventures)
Raizada was previously with GroupM
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 1:43 PM | 1 min read
GroupM's Akshat Raizada has joined JioCinema as the National Agency Head - JioCinema (Digital Ventures), as per media reports.
Raizada was with GroupM as the media buying agency’s National Lead - Digital Trading & Investments.
He is a business and revenue professional specialising in online and digital advertising skilled in maximising revenue and giving strategic direction to his divisions, according to his LinkedIn profile. "I'm responsible for scaling up the business to realize the true potential of the digital business," he wrote.
He has previously worked with Vertoz, Intellvisions Software Limited, Media.net, and Godrej Infotech.
