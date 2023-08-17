Debasree Dasgupta named Global VP for Pernod Ricard’s Absolut

Manisha Sharma is moving on from the position of Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18.

A Viacom18 spokesperson said, “After more than a decade of helping build Colors as a powerhouse of Hindi General Entertainment, Manisha Sharma will be moving on from Viacom18 to pursue her individual goals. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours.”

In 2018, Sharma who was heading programming of Colors TV, was elevated to the role of Chief Content Officer - Hindi Mass Entertainment of Viacom18. She has been one of the key members behind the success of the network’s Hindi entertainment channel since 2012 when she was appointed as Head of Non-Fiction at Viacom18’s Colors.

In her role, Sharma also used to head Rishtey - an FTA turned pay channel. The channel's name was revamped as Colors Rishtey in February 2019. As the CCO, Manisha helmed and strategized content for all future expansions in the mass entertainment space across Viacom18. Manisha has heralded some of the most successful properties on Indian television - 24, Dance Deewane, Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rising Star, Udaariyaan, Naagin franchise, Ishq Mein Marjawaan franchise, Sirf Tum, and many others.

Prior to joining Colors, Manisha had worked with Sony Entertainment Television as the Non-fiction Programming Head and was responsible for their content strategy and conceptualization. During her tenure there, she launched shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati, Dus Ka Dum, Comedy Circus, Crime Patrol and fiction properties like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi and Kkusum. Manisha has also worked with brands like Channel V and UTV and has also been associated with Miditech’s popular drama series - Saara Aakash as the Creative Director.