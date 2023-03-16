Danone proposes appointing HUL's Sanjiv Mehta as independent board member: Report

Yadav has expertise spanning over 15 years of marketing and brand management across multi-niche sectors, including mobile handset, IoT, consumer durables, healthcare and BFSI.

During his last assignment with OPPO, he had a successful stint of over 7 years and was one of the core members to help create a strong brand in India. He led the brand and marketing of key product portfolios.

Expressing his delight over joining Hisense, Yadav commented, "I am thrilled to re-experience the journey of creating a strong brand, which is in its early days in India. I am excited to bring my management vision to action while leveraging my marketing and brand management expertise to help drive the company’s growth. Hisense is known across the world for its innovative and high-quality products, which makes them a global leader. This excites me to be a part of the team that is committed to providing great value proposition to its customers with a delightful experience."

Kamalika Deka was appointed as Director HR and Admin.

Steven Li, MD of Hisense India, said, “It gives me immense pleasure to have Vipin and Kamalika onboard our team. Their talent, experience, and expertise will undoubtedly be invaluable in driving growth and success for our company. We share a common vision of providing innovative and world-class products to our customers, and I am confident that their contributions will help us achieve this goal. Together, we will work towards providing unparalleled comfort and convenience to our customers, making their experience with Hisense accessible and comfortable. I am excited to see what the future holds for our company with our newest leadership members.”