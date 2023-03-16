Danone proposes appointing HUL's Sanjiv Mehta as independent board member: Report
Mehta will be stepping down as HUL’s CEO and MD on June 26
Danone has proposed appointing HUL's Sanjiv Mehta as independent member of its board, as per a media report.
Mehta is currently the CEO and MD of HUL and will be stepping down on June 26, 2023.
As per reports, if the Danone board approves he will join effectively on July 1.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd board recently approved the appointment of Rohit Jawa as its next Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.
Hisense appoints Vipin Yadav as Director-Marketing
Yadav joins Hisense after a 7-year stint at OPPO
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 11:03 AM | 2 min read
Yadav has expertise spanning over 15 years of marketing and brand management across multi-niche sectors, including mobile handset, IoT, consumer durables, healthcare and BFSI.
During his last assignment with OPPO, he had a successful stint of over 7 years and was one of the core members to help create a strong brand in India. He led the brand and marketing of key product portfolios.
Expressing his delight over joining Hisense, Yadav commented, "I am thrilled to re-experience the journey of creating a strong brand, which is in its early days in India. I am excited to bring my management vision to action while leveraging my marketing and brand management expertise to help drive the company’s growth. Hisense is known across the world for its innovative and high-quality products, which makes them a global leader. This excites me to be a part of the team that is committed to providing great value proposition to its customers with a delightful experience."
Kamalika Deka was appointed as Director HR and Admin.
Steven Li, MD of Hisense India, said, “It gives me immense pleasure to have Vipin and Kamalika onboard our team. Their talent, experience, and expertise will undoubtedly be invaluable in driving growth and success for our company. We share a common vision of providing innovative and world-class products to our customers, and I am confident that their contributions will help us achieve this goal. Together, we will work towards providing unparalleled comfort and convenience to our customers, making their experience with Hisense accessible and comfortable. I am excited to see what the future holds for our company with our newest leadership members.”
Sony Liv ropes in Rajiv Rajaram as Head of Content – Tamil
He was earlier with Culture Machine Studios for almost 8 years
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 10:46 AM | 1 min read
Sony Liv has appointed Rajiv Rajaram as Head of Content - Tamil.
He was earlier with Culture Machine Studios for almost 8 years and was Vice-President - Content - Originals.
Rajaram has been a voice-over artist for almost two decades now.
He announced his new role via a LinkedIn post.
PubMatic elevates Emily Yri to VP, International Marketing
Her new remit includes the management of marketing for PubMatic in Europe and the Middle East, as well as running the APAC regional marketing operations
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 8:02 AM | 2 min read
PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, announced it has appointed its APAC marketing director Emily Yri to the position of Vice President, International Marketing.
Yri remains based in Singapore, where she joined PubMatic in 2019 to help expand the company’s operations in Southeast Asia, India, Korea, China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.
Her new remit includes the management of marketing for PubMatic in Europe and the Middle East, as well as running the APAC regional marketing operations.
“Emily is a vital part of the global marketing team,” said Johanna Bauman, PubMatic CMO. “The entire PubMatic global organization has benefited from her successful campaigns and initiatives in the Asia-Pacific region, especially her work in key areas such as CTV and mobile advertising. I’m looking forward to seeing Emily expand her impact and put her expertise to play on a global scale.”
“I'm excited to take on this new role as we look to drive more coordination and innovation across our international markets,” said Yri. “By aligning multiple markets with our global goals we can achieve outsized results. I am looking forward to amplifying the amazing work being done by our APAC and EMEA marketing team and working closely with regional commercial teams as we continue to strengthen relationships with some of the industry’s leading global brands.”
Charles Victor quits as COO of Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate
Prachi Bali will be taking over his responsibilities in the agency, sources told e4m
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 4:22 PM | 1 min read
Infogain hires Neha Kathuria as CMO
Before joining Infogain, Kathuria was the Global Head of Marketing at LTIMindtree
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 4:11 PM | 2 min read
Infogain, a Silicon Valley-based leader in human-centred digital platform and software engineering services, today announced the appointment of Neha Kathuria as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer. Based in London, Neha will report to Chief Executive Officer Ayan Mukerji. Neha, a globally recognized marketing leader, will spearhead Infogain’s brand, demand generation, and communications functions. She will drive the strategic brand vision and creatively lead marketing ideation and execution.
“Infogain is at an inflection point in its journey, and Neha’s experience in the Digital IT services industry will be valuable as we continue to grow. She is well positioned to activate Infogain’s brand vision and strategy,” Mukerji said.
The company has grown at industry-beating rates, ranking among the ten fastest-growing engineering services providers globally for three consecutive years in Everest Group’s Engineering Services Top 50™ report. It was also recognized among the Top 100 of India’s Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2022 by Great Place to Work® Institute.
Neha brings extensive experience in brand transformation, positioning, and go-to-market strategy. Before joining Infogain, Neha was the Global Head of Marketing at LTIMindtree. She most recently oversaw the merger of two companies’ brands and played a key role in the launch. She has also worked on global marketing teams at Infosys and Genpact.
"Infogain has a proven track record of helping its clients with digital transformation. I believe in its current and future potential. I am excited about the opportunity to further build our brand as a nimble and agile partner leading an accelerated pace of change,” Neha said.
This is the second recent major addition to senior leadership at Infogain, following Tyson Hartman’s appointment as Chief Technology Officer in January. Tyson will drive Infogain’s technology vision and strategy, including leading intellectual property development, accelerators, and frameworks, ensuring Infogain stays ahead of technology trends, and contributing to ground-breaking technology innovation enabling human-centered digital platforms.
Bharat Arora joins Tyroo as Head of Performance Platforms business for Asia Pacific
Arora has held senior leadership positions with prominent companies, including Taboola, Sizmek by amazon, Cheil, and WPP
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 3:00 PM | 2 min read
Ad tech growth platform Tyroo has announced the appointment of Bharat Arora as Head of Performance Platforms business. Arora will consolidate the existing native and Comet business at Tyroo to onboard new publishers and cater to partner success across the company's operating regions in Asia Pacific.
This move will contribute a significant boost to Tyroo's portfolio of solutions and aid the organization's mission to empower businesses in Asia pacific to scale and be successful, the company said.
With over two decades of experience in the industry, Arora has held senior leadership positions with prominent companies, including Taboola, Sizmek by amazon, Cheil, and WPP. Known for his strategic thinking, innovative approach, and in-depth knowledge of the native and performance advertising landscape, he will focus on expanding the performance businesses to create deeper alliances with partners and agencies to build a sizable Performance platform for brands to bank on.
Akshay Mathur, CRO at Tyroo, welcoming Arora, said, “We are excited to welcome Bharat on our growth journey. As a platform focused on helping brands scale and succeed, building our Performance Platform is key to our expansion story. We believe that multi-platform fragmentation is the best way forward for brands looking to expand and grow. Bharat will be responsible for building a unifying platform for Tyroo that can effectively channel demand by being the largest conglomerate of digital performance suits in Asia.”
Bharat added on his vision for the role, “The digital industry evolution in the last few years, especially through covid and the economic downturn, has really moved the needle on how brands look at advertising platforms, media plans and ROI. Advertisers' now demand incremental audiences, larger target markets with new forms of media tools and an expectation to get ROI on every dollar spent. We intend to get that result for the advertisers. That's where my vision is and I am excited to drive the growth for our partners.”
Tyroo believes APAC excluding China should contribute 10% of Ad funded revenue for Global Digital Media businesses. The organization's mission is to deliver monetization capabilities across 50+ countries in Asia pacific with scale, using the power of the local ecosystems and continuous strengthening of Technology and talent capabilities across markets. Bharat Arora's appointment as the head of Tyroo's Performance Platform businesses in the APAC region points to exciting development for the brand's existing and prospective partners across Asia pacific.
Lovejeet Alexander roped in as Editor, India News Business Digital
Alexander was the founder of the business media startup, founderINDIA
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 1:01 PM | 2 min read
iTV Network has appointed Lovejeet Alexander as Consulting Editor - India News Business (Digital). Alexander has been the founder of the business media startup, founderINDIA and had recently made a successful exit from the venture.
Before the media startup, Lovejeet worked in diverse roles with various media brands, including The Times of India, Hindustan Times, Sahara Samay and Dainik Jagran Inext. Talking about the appointment, media tycoon and Founder, iTV network Kartikeya Sharma said, “We are excited to have a seasoned journalist like Lovejeet on board to lead our Business Media vertical. We at India News have numerous path-breaking ideas and have been on the lookout to work on them; Lovejeet’s out-of-the-box thinking just fits the bill.”
Revealing his Business Media plans, Sharma said, “It’s our dream project, and we’ve been waiting for the right time to start. Now, when India has risen as the world’s fifth-largest economy and is also the third- largest economy by purchasing power parity, we intend to keep the youth abreast on the best investment opportunities and business developments to help India invest right and create wealth.” King’s College London graduate Kartikey Sharma founded iTV Media Network in 2007, and became one of the youngest media magnates in the country, running two national and seven regional channels, five newspapers and various digital assets.
Speaking on the appointment, Alexander said, “The excitement is mutual. The organisation’s vision matches the need of the hour. We will soon launch a new-age Business Media platform that caters to young audiences. Viewers will get to watch shows in a novel format, and we will harness the power of digital media.”
