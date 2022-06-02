Dainik Bhaskar: Avnish Jain gets additional responsibility as political editor at Delhi

Jain is also the state editor of Madhya Pradesh edition

Avnish Jain, the state editor of Madhya Pradesh Dainik Bhaskar, has been named the political editor of the Delhi edition. Jain will continue to be the editor of the Madhya Pradesh editin as well.

Jain has been associated with Dainik Bhaskar since 1996.

Jain started his journalism career in 1992 with Rashtriya Sahara after completing education from IIMC. He has also worked with Dainik Jagran and Divya Bhaskar.

