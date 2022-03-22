Cuemath appoints Varun Jha as Chief Marketing Officer

Cuemath, the global math tutoring platform, has appointed Varun Jha as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer. Jha will play a significant role in supporting Cuemath’s growth by planning, developing, and executing the strategic marketing course for the brand. He will also be instrumental in scaling the company’s expansion in the global market.

Jha is a consumer Internet Industry veteran with over 15 years of experience in growth, product, and scaling consumer commerce businesses. He has worked in leadership roles across prominent consumer tech companies like Zoomcar, Snapdeal and PayU.

In his last assignment, Jha was heading Business and P&L for Wynk and Airtel Xstream (Airtel’s digital offering) and was instrumental in revamping and launching the OTT Subscription business model in Airtel. He has vast cross-industry experience spanning Digital Payments, E-Commerce, Urban Mobility, Online Music Streaming, OTT, and Telcom.

Vivek Sunder, CEO at Cuemath said, “We are delighted to have Varun as part of the senior leadership team at Cuemath. His experience and business acumen is set to drive Cuemath’s expansion plan and attract global as well as Indian audience. Owing to Varun’s proven track record, I’m confident that the team and brand will flourish under his guidance, and we will together steer Cuemath towards becoming the leading global math brand. We are thrilled to welcome a purpose-driven leader who is deeply passionate about helping brands uncover its full potential.”

Speaking on the new role Jha said: “I am excited to be part of a brand as rich and promising as Cuemath. I look forward to developing a fresh marketing roadmap for Cuemath in India, keeping the ever-evolving EdTech industry and its trends in mind. The understanding of math learning gaps and industry expertise that the brand specializes in will be an asset in expanding its learner base while nurturing mathematical thinking in children. Our goal will be to drive performance-led marketing, bring alive the Cuemath DNA at every customer touchpoint, and grow the brand through creative storytelling. This will be supported by an integrated communication approach and an upcoming brand revamp. I hope to collaborate with the senior leadership team to contribute to the interesting success story of the organization.”

