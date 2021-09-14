Coca-Cola appoints Sonali Khanna as VP & Operating Unit Counsel for India, SW Asia
Formerly, Khanna worked with Goodyear India Limited as Head - Legal, Compliance and Company Secretary
Coca-Cola announced the appointment of Sonali Khanna, as Vice President and General Counsel for Coca-Cola India and South West Asia. Khanna is succeeding Anjuli Kelotra, who will be taking on a global assignment.
“Khanna is a new addition to Coca-Cola’s leadership team for the region to further drive the company’s purpose driven approach. The new structure is designed to enable the India & South West Asia business to be a growth engine for The Coca-Cola Company, by capitalizing on emerging opportunities while continuing to build on talent development,” the company said.
Khanna has over 24 years of work experience in a variety of roles covering diverse areas with well-known FMCG and Satellite Communications & Technology companies like Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, GSK Consumer, and Hughes Network Systems.
She will be responsible for providing oversight and leadership over all legal matters relating to the Operating Unit (OU), with a focus on strategic legal support, as well as business advice and solutions. She will be actively collaborating with multiple stakeholders, including the Coca-Cola global network of legal professionals, as well as the company’s colleagues throughout the Enterprise.
Commenting on the appointment, Sanket Ray – President, India and Southwest Asia, said It is our constant endeavor to strengthen the leadership team for a strong sustainable future growth and address the developing business needs. I am delighted to welcome Sonali on this exciting journey. Sonali brings a wealth of experience in strategic legal support, and her contributions will augment our journey towards Emerginging Stronger, together as a system
Formerly, Sonali worked with Goodyear India Limited as Head - Legal, Compliance and Company Secretary. Sonali has received her Bachelor of Commerce degree from Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University; Company Secretary from ICSI; and LL.B from Delhi University.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube