Coca-Cola appoints Sonali Khanna as VP & Operating Unit Counsel for India, SW Asia

Coca-Cola announced the appointment of Sonali Khanna, as Vice President and General Counsel for Coca-Cola India and South West Asia. Khanna is succeeding Anjuli Kelotra, who will be taking on a global assignment.

“Khanna is a new addition to Coca-Cola’s leadership team for the region to further drive the company’s purpose driven approach. The new structure is designed to enable the India & South West Asia business to be a growth engine for The Coca-Cola Company, by capitalizing on emerging opportunities while continuing to build on talent development,” the company said.



Khanna has over 24 years of work experience in a variety of roles covering diverse areas with well-known FMCG and Satellite Communications & Technology companies like Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, GSK Consumer, and Hughes Network Systems.

She will be responsible for providing oversight and leadership over all legal matters relating to the Operating Unit (OU), with a focus on strategic legal support, as well as business advice and solutions. She will be actively collaborating with multiple stakeholders, including the Coca-Cola global network of legal professionals, as well as the company’s colleagues throughout the Enterprise.

Commenting on the appointment, Sanket Ray – President, India and Southwest Asia, said It is our constant endeavor to strengthen the leadership team for a strong sustainable future growth and address the developing business needs. I am delighted to welcome Sonali on this exciting journey. Sonali brings a wealth of experience in strategic legal support, and her contributions will augment our journey towards Emerginging Stronger, together as a system

Formerly, Sonali worked with Goodyear India Limited as Head - Legal, Compliance and Company Secretary. Sonali has received her Bachelor of Commerce degree from Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University; Company Secretary from ICSI; and LL.B from Delhi University.

