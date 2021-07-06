Aditi Anand to head Creative Strategy for Coke

Prior to this, Anand was HMD Global's Head - Brand, Media and Digital Marketing

Updated: Jul 6, 2021 12:54 PM
Aditi Anand

The Coca-Cola Company has appointed HMD Global's Aditi Anand as Head of Creative Strategy for Brand Coke for India and South-West Asia.

"Excited to start a new inning with The Coca-Cola Company as Head of Creative Strategy on Brand Coke for India & Southwest Asia," Aditi said in a LinkedIn post.

Before joining Coca-Cola, Aditi was HMD Global's Head - Brand, Media and Digital Marketing where she spearheaded the Brand and Media strategy for Nokia mobiles in India. She spent 4.5 years at HMD Global.

Aditi is an award-winning consumer technology marketer with 14 years of experience in leading large-scale, iconic global and Indian brands like Bharti Airtel, Micromax, and Flipkart.

She has led teams across multiple Marketing sub-functions like Brand Strategy & Media, Digital Content & experiences, Consumer Insights, Retail, eCommerce, and Marketing Analytics.

