Indian couple gets married in first-of-its-kind virtual Metaverse known as YUG

Abhijeet & Sansrati from Bhopal became the first Indian couple to get married in the Metaverse. The digital avatars of the couple had their ceremony hosted on a scenic beachside venue where the guests also joined in via their digital Avatars. The wedding took place on 5th Feb 2022, 8 pm to 9 pm and coincided with the physical event held in Bhopal.

Guests who joined had a lot of fun activities to choose from and enjoy virtually. They could perform complex movements like dancing on the floor to greeting each other and the couple. The wedding nuptials were live-streamed inside the Metaverse for people who couldn’t join the event in person. Those who have missed the virtual event can still visit YUG’s website yugverse.com or download the YUG app and have a look into the videos and photos of the wedding ceremony.

The Metaverse wedding was sponsored by some big brands like ITC, Bharat Matrimony and Coca-Cola. Virtual stores were set up by these brands inside the platform, where any guest can come to the storefront and buy any item of their choice directly, without leaving YUG. The guests also received discounts and gift cards as return gifts.

“As a company, Matrimony.com, has been in the forefront of providing rich and transformative experiences for customers in the real world, through constant innovation over the last 22 years. We feel excited about collaborating in a virtual world wedding experiment that opens up immense possibilities of engagement and immersion in metaverse,” says Arjun Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer at Matrimony.com

“At Fabelle, we believe in making occasions memorable and experiences unforgettable with our range of luxury chocolates. Metaverse is taking the digital experiences of consumers to the next upgraded version. Fabelle is pleased to be a part of this path breaking wedding concept in the Yug metaverse and making the milestone memorable for the couple.” Said Anuj Kumar Rustagi, COO Chocolates, Confectionery, Coffee & New Businesses, ITC Ltd Foods Division.

Metaverses like Yug are a logical evolution of the current 2D Internet to an Immersive 3D Experience akin to the real world. It holds a lot of potential for the future and is progressively on the path of blurring the boundaries between the physical and virtual world. YUG is an open Platform where people can create their own experiences like Marriages, Virtual events, Exhibitions, Friends Hangout, Business Meetings and Conferences or enjoy experiences created by others. YUG team believes that by making the platform decentralised, they will transform various fields like Education, Business, Commerce and Entertainment.

“Metaverse is a new concept and its adoption is still at an early stage worldwide. We wanted India to lead and be at the forefront of this technology revolution, and hence we built a Metaverse Platform, YUG, in India. The team is excited to explore the possibilities that emerging technologies like metaverse, blockchain & cryptocurrency will open up in future.” says Utkarsh, creator of Yug.

