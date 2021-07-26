CNBC’s Latha Venkatesh to “transition” out of daily anchoring schedule

Latha Venkatesh, Executive Editor with CNBC-TV18, will be “transitioning” out of the daily anchoring schedule and play much more of a supervisory role.” The arrangement will come into effect on August 1.



Venkatesh will continue to be the Executive Editor, and “only take a break from the daily activities.” She will be taking the break to plan her son’s wedding.



“Latha mam has kept the fire burning for almost two decades. She has brought her heart to work every day. Never once complained about the long hours, the stress, the pressure, because she loves what she does with a passion that is undeniable. As is the case with her, she doesn’t do anything half-heartedly and so as she gets ready to plan a BIG FAT INDIAN WEDDING for her son, she is keen to free up her time and mind space to focus on a wonderful life altering moment,” read an internal communication at CNBC accessed by exchange4media.



“She will continue to do her special shows and come in to do links/interviews etc even on daily shows as necessary and appropriate. But from Aug 1, she will not be anchoring Bazaar as a regular feature or fixing the show etc,” the read the communication.

Sonal Bhutra will take over from Venkatesh.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)