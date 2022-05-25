Business Insider India’s Editor-in-Chief Sriram Iyer joins CNBC TV 18

Iyer was associated with Business Insider India for over three years.

Sriram Iyer, former Editor-in-Chief of Business Insider India has joined CNBC TV 18 as Executive Editor.

Iyer joined Business Insider India in January 2019. Prior to joining Business Insider India, Iyer served a short stint as Senior Editor at Quartz.

He has also served a stint with BTVI as National News Editor from January 2017 to October 2017.

Iyer’s longest stint was with Times Group where he served for over six years. In his journalistic career of over 15 years he has also been associated with Thomson Reuters and The Indian Express in the past.

