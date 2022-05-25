Business Insider India’s Editor-in-Chief Sriram Iyer joins CNBC TV 18

Iyer was associated with Business Insider India for over three years.

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 25, 2022 10:28 PM  | 1 min read
Sriram Iyer

Sriram Iyer, former Editor-in-Chief of Business Insider India has joined CNBC TV 18 as Executive Editor.

Iyer joined Business Insider India in January 2019. Prior to joining Business Insider India, Iyer served a short stint as Senior Editor at Quartz.

He has also served a stint with BTVI as National News Editor from January 2017 to October 2017.

Iyer’s longest stint was with Times Group where he served for over six years. In his journalistic career of over 15 years he has also been associated with Thomson Reuters and The Indian Express in the past.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Cnbc Sriram iyer Business Insider internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin
Show comments
You May Also Like
Zing

Zing unveils new logo, ropes in Siddhant Chaturvedi as brand ambassador
11 hours ago

Zee Media

Zee Media FY22 revenue up 33.6% on double-digit ad rev growth
17 hours ago

BARC

Here's how much BARC will charge broadcasters & advertisers in FY23
18 hours ago