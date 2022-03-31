Clear onboards Saran Chatterjee as Chief Product Officer

Fintech SaaS firm Clear has roped in Saran Chatterjee, former product leader at GooglePay and Flipkart, as its new Chief Product Officer. In his new role, Chatterjee will spearhead product management, design, and product marketing for Clear.

Chatterjee comes with over two decades of experience in product management, product marketing, product innovation, business management, and operations in India and Silicon Valley. Prior to Clear, Chatterjee was the Director of Product Management at Google, heading the consumer payments and financial services for GooglePay India. He has also worked at Flipkart, Yahoo, and Fujitsu, and co-founded home construction and services startup HouseJoy.

Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO of Clear, said, “Saran brings with him deep experience of building products for the global market. His experience will help us in our mission to expand internationally, building fintech, payments and SaaS products that simplify compliance for businesses. We will create unprecedented value for the entire ecosystem of businesses as we grow Clear at a global scale.”

“Clear has established itself as a product leader in the taxation and compliance space in India. I am quite excited to join the stellar team of Clear to now build category-defining products across payment, credit, and other areas that simplify the financial lives of businesses and individuals across the globe,” said Chatterjee.

