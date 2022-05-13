Cheil India appoints Umesh Bopche as CEO for digital agency Experience Commerce

Cheil India has appointed Umesh Bopche as the new CEO for its digital agency - Experience Commerce.

Bopche will be responsible in placing Experience Commerce (EC) on an exponential growth trajectory. Under his leadership, Experience Commerce will position itself with holistic, full-service agency, offering and creating new service lines and verticals for our existing and new clients.

He will also be responsible for the live commerce practice and content/film studio for all Cheil clients, including Samsung, through EC Studio.

Bopche has over 20 years of experience in leading Media, Digital, Content, Tech & Internet businesses with a track record of delivering Strong Retention, High Growth & Building A+ talent teams.

Prior to joining EC, Bopche has worked with top media & entertainment conglomerates like Prime Focus Group, Times of India Group (Print), and Times Internet Ltd (Digital Business), while being exposed to the various facets of traditional and new-age media, and helping brands achieve their advertising & communication goals.

His rich experience includes working with major brands like Tata Sky, ICICI, Dabur, Amazon, HUL, Big Bazaar, Marico, OPPO, Xiaomi, Tata Motors, Ford, TVS, ITC, Procter & Gamble, Emami, L'Oréal, Myntra, Soch, and Free Fire among many others.



On this new addition to the Cheil India family, Sanjeev Jasani, Chief Operating Officer, Cheil India said, “I am delighted to welcome Umesh into the family. Umesh is an astute & result-oriented business leader with good vision, exactly what Experience Commerce needs at the moment to continue its exponential growth in India. More importantly he is a good human being who is empathetic towards his people and can bring them together to rally towards a common goal. In my mind, Umesh is a perfect fit for the role. I am sure Umesh will play a crucial part in Cheil India’s growth trajectory in the years to come and make Experience Commerce one of the top digital agencies in India and the APAC Region. I wish Umesh the very best for this role as the CEO of Experience Commerce.”

“For an individual, two questions become important when making a career move – What can I give to this place, And what can this place give me? And when you’re able to determine a great synergy between the two, it feels like a eureka! That’s precisely what I felt during my interaction with Cheil Worldwide &, as I realised the potential within EC while accepting this role,” said Umesh Bopche.

“I am very excited with the task in hand to make EC one of the fastest growing company within the Cheil Worldwide network & look forward to this incredible ride.”

