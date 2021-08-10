Castrol India announces appointment of Mayank Pandey as Director

Castrol India Limited today announced the appointment of Mayank Pandey as a director of the company with effect from 9 August 2021.

Mayank is currently Vice President – Supply Chain for Castrol India since 1 January 2021 and has over two decades of industry experience, having spent the last 14 years with bp. He has diverse international market experience leading teams and operations in India, China, Japan, Korea and Europe.

Commenting on Mayank’s appointment, R Gopalakrishnan, the Chairman of the Board said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Mayank. We look forward to benefit from his fresh perspective and diverse experience as we rethink supply chain strategies for the company in these disruptive and unprecedented times.”

A management graduate from S P Jain Institute of Management and a mechanical engineer from Harcourt Butler Technological Institute, Mayank is passionate about building high-performance teams and customer centricity. He has professional experience spanning the lubricants, business consulting, paints, and engineering industry.

Mayank’s last role was supply chain planning head for Castrol Europe. In his earlier roles at bp, Mayank has led supply chain strategy and transformation for Castrol China, supply chain operations for Castrol North Asia as well as supply chain logistics and planning for Castrol India.

