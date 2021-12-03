Carnival Cinemas brings back ex-COO Vishal Sawhney as CEO

In 2016, Sawhney came on board with Carnival Cinemas as the COO and later continued as a consultant with Carnival

Multiplex chain Carnival Cinemas has brought back their former Chief Operating Officer Vishal Sawhney as their new Chief Executive Officer. Sawhney will be reporting to Shrikant Bhasi, Chairman, Carnival Group.

“Sawhney comes with close to two and half decades of experience primarily in the entertainment, real estate and hospitality industries in India, Middle East and USA. He has worked with companies like Landmark group & PVR group,” the company said.

“In 2016, Sawhney came on board with Carnival Cinemas as the COO and later continued as a consultant with Carnival. He now joins back full time as a CEO to steer the company towards accelerated growth and profitability,” they added.

Talking about the association with Carnival Cinemas, Vishal Sawhney said, "I'm excited to be back, though I was never distanced from Carnival. 18 months have been challenging for the entire industry, but having said that Carnival Cinemas has what it takes to continue on its path of growth and reach. The pandemic has slowed us down a bit but, with the leadership of Dr Shrikant Bhasi and the teams' strength on the new strategic approach we will re-establish our positioning and deliverance to our customers."

