Carat India appoints Vasim Rakhangi as Associate Vice President – Strategy

Carat India, the media agency from the house of dentsu India, has appointed Vasim Rakhangi as Associate Vice President - Strategy for North and East.



In his new role, Rakhangi’s core focus will be to spearhead and deliver integrated media strategy to the agency's existing clients across the regions. He will report into Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India.



Rakhangi has over 11 years of experience in Media and Research. He has led multiple brands on integrated media strategies that focus on both traditional as well as Digital media.

Prior to this, Rakhangi has worked for conglomerates in the FMCG sector like Mondelez, GCPL, Marico as well as broadcasting brands like Star Plus and Star Sports.



Commenting on the appointment, Kotwani said, “With his extensive experience and passion, Vasim will help our clients stay ahead of the curve, especially as he helps them demystify the complex digital media landscape. One of his focus areas will be, to translate the disruption of video and the future of measurement to the consumers’ dynamically changing needs and, how the role of data, privacy, and technology impact their business. Vasim’s remit in our North market will encompass Phillips Domestic Appliances, Microsoft, Mastercard, Havells, and the DS Group amongst others, as he also works with our local teams to drive growth for both North and East markets.”



On his appointment, Rakhangi said, “With the kind of transformation taking place within the media landscape in India, Carat's framework seamlessly blends in with the rapidly changing environment. It has always focused on building deeper relationships between people and brands in order to design campaigns which truly resonate with people and drive impactful results for clients. It is indeed a privilege to work with Anita and lead regions with so many great opportunities to bring this to life in partnership with such powerful brands. I am really excited and look forward to contributing towards the growth of the clients.”

