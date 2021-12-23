Byju’s appoints Himanshu Bajaj as Head of Business-Byju’s Learning Centre

Edtech company Byju’s has announced the appointment of Himanshu Bajaj as Head of Business to lead its BYJU’S Learning Centre.

In his role, Himanshu will be responsible for development and expansion of BYJU’S Learning Centre, along with providing strategic business growth and thought leadership direction for the brand and the business. He will report directly to the Chief Operating Officer of BYJU’S, Mrinal Mohit.

“Byju’s’ Learning Centre offers students a hybrid model of learning by combining the best of offline and online learning methodologies. Students experience superior classes online delivered via BYJU’S two-teacher model to ensure deep conceptual clarity followed by practice sessions to solve doubts. Students can then attend weekly tutorial classes offline at BYJU’S Learning Centre to bridge learning gaps, reinforce learning, ensure exam readiness and track monthly progress.

Pravin Prakash, Chief People Officer, BYJU’S said, “With Himanshu’s extensive years of diverse experience in front-ending business for various corporates, he will help scale and add value to the offerings of BYJU’S Learning Centre. We are pleased to welcome him on board and look forward to working with him to strengthen our business further and support him in achieving the goals.”

Commenting on his appointment, Himanshu Bajaj said, “I am delighted to be associated with BYJU’S first of its platform that offers a hybrid model of learning. Since its inception, BYJU’S has led the way forward with its transformative power of education through an innovative online learning model. I am looking forward to furthering the value and developing the business across geographies – displaying a promising future in revamping the face of education for students.”

Before joining BYJU’S, Himanshu worked with Kearney and led its Consumer and Retail practice across Asia Pacific. He has also worked with Fedex in Singapore and Hong Kong and TSMG in Mumbai. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from the Delhi College of Engineering and has done his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst from the Association for Investment Management and Research

