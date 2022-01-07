Byju's appoints Adityan Kayalakal as Sr Director - Brand & Creative Strategy

Edtech major Byju's has appointed Adityan Kayalakal as Senior Director - Brand & Creative Strategy. At Byju's, he will head the social and digital efforts within the larger Brand & Creative Strategy team.



Kayalakal joins Byju's from National Basketball Association (NBA) where he was Director - Global Content & Media Distribution. During his stint at the NBA, he helped onboard key partners such as Viacom18 (MTV, Vh1, Voot and Jio TV) and Star Sports for NBA live rights, DD Sports for NBA Classic content and Loco for NBA 2K League (esports) giving the NBA unparalleled distribution in the sub-continent.



Additionally, he also helped create a strong pipeline of short video content partners and a new content offering for the short video space.



Before NBA, he was Head - India & Sri Lanka at Publicis Emil, Publicis Groupe's integrated agency for Mercedes-Benz.

In a career spanning over 16 years, Kayalakal has worked in different areas of the marketing industry spanning creative, digital, content, marketing, activation and film production. He worked in companies like BBH India, The 120 Media Collective, Rediffusion Group, Bates CHI & Partners, Wannabe Films, and Grey Group.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)