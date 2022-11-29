Bonito Designs names Rishi Sharma as CMO

Home décor company Bonito Designs has onboarded Rishi Sharma as Chief Marketing Officer. Sharma will work very closely with Amit Parsuramka, Chief Executive Officer, Bonito Designs.

“With his deep knowledge and specialization in brand management, marketing communications, performance marketing, product management, and market research, Rishi will primarily focus on facilitating growth and increasing revenue by developing & executing comprehensive marketing strategies that will promote brand recognition, giving the organization a competitive advantage,” the company said.

Rishi Sharma joins the company after a stint with Zolostays Property Solutions where he was the Chief Marketing Officer, based out of Bangalore. His primary responsibility included working very closely with the founders on strategy & growth plans with a special focus on Brand Management, Revenue Growth, Community Engagement, Brand Experience, and Alliance Partnerships. Rishi’s total work experience spans over two decades and includes some very fruitful stints with organizations like Grasim Industries (Aditya Birla Group), Samsung India Electronics, McCann Erikson and Havas Worldwide.

Speaking on his appointment and his plans for Bonito Designs, Rishi Sharma, CMO – Bonito Designs, said, “I am thrilled to be a member of Bonito's dynamic leadership team and the company's amazing future. The opportunity is a perfect blend of emotional intelligence & data intelligence making the role very exciting. My focus will be towards making Bonito a loved brand by investing heavily in digital infrastructure, consumer insights, and customer experience.”

Speaking on Rishi joining the team, Amit Parsuramka, CEO - Bonito Designs, said, “We are very happy to have Rishi on board with us. He brings with him a lot of experience in a vast range of sectors, which will play an instrumental role in bringing to life his vision that he has for Bonito Designs. We are all working towards building Bonito Designs into the number one brand in the organized retail segment in Bangalore and Mumbai by March 2024 and we are looking forward in making Rishi an integral part of that journey.”

