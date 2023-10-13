Bobble AI names Ravi Shharma as Chief Business Officer

Bobble AI has appointed Ravi Shharma as its new Chief Business Officer.

Ravi will be responsible for driving B2B business growth for existing revenue streams – A&M (Advertising & Marketing), DaaS (Data as a Service), and TaaS (Technology as a Service) and future streams, overseeing sales and revenue generation strategies, and exploring new market opportunities to scale revenue.

He will work closely with the Executive team to steer Bobble AI towards continued success and growth and report to Founder & CEO Mr Ankit Prasad.

“We are excited to welcome Ravi to our team. His extensive work experience of around 25 years, proven track record as a sales leader with quite a few Fortune 500 companies, deeper understanding of media sales, ability & vision to scale businesses in a rapidly changing digital landscape and commitment to delivering results will undoubtedly be a great asset to our business going forward. Bobble AI has been roping in industry stalwarts to accelerate the growth and expansion plans and we are confident that Ravi’s integration into the team will strengthen that process & help us achieve new milestones,” said Ankit Prasad, CEO and Founder of Bobble AI.

Shharma has earlier worked with media companies like CNN, Turner Broadcasting, Cartoon Network, Warner Bros, HBO, Gaana & Saavn in his previous stint.

Shharma said, “In the last few years Bobble AI has emerged as the most impactful deep tech solution company in India by re-imagining the keyboard utility as a holistic conversation media platform that has empowered brands to engage with their millions of potential customers in a creative and non-intrusive way. Despite having worked with many global media companies for over two decades, it’s probably the first time I felt moved by the unparalleled disruptions in the mobile marketing & advertising space that Bobble AI is driving and challenging the incumbents. I am quite excited to be part of a visionary team of innovators and look forward to achieving our collective goals and driving the company's growth."

