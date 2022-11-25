A marketer needs a mix of data, content engagement and tech innovation: Ankit Prasad

A marketer needs to have a beautiful mix of data, content, engagement, and technology innovation to be future-ready, Ankit Prasad- Founder & CEO, Bobble AI, said at the recently held Maddies Awards 2022 on November 22, Tuesday. Talking about future readiness, Prasad shed light on how to identify a customer in a unique manner. “There a number of ways to do so like with phone number, email ids, cookies, other kinds of data and so on. However, in this changing world, where everyone has a smartphone, Mobile IDs could be a deterministic way of identifying a customer”, Prasad said.

Sharing his views on why mobile IDs prove to be a best medium for reaching the masses, he emphasised, “In the world of cookies, you can only track one session, in the world of mobile you can track across sessions. Mobile IDs come for real users who use real mobile handsets as compared to cookies which can be for bots”.



“Mobile IDs allows you to connect cross device understand the consumer behavior across the devices, be it smartphone and across applications. This how they provide much more reliability in order to identify a consumer uniquely”, he further added.

Prasad also threw light on the need of conversation media marketing. He said stickers, GIFs, emojis, etc. help reach a number of customers in the right way. He also spoke about how a strong data strategy can be so much powerful and impactful in your marketing campaigns. “Every mobile has one ID and one keyboard and if we combine the power of unique identifier with the power of a software, that's when the magic happens”, he stated.

Prasad said that every mobile input that goes through the keyboard carries multiple intent which leads to multiple decision making, and that these keyboard intents can be processed to derive in depth user insights which can be the source of fuel for your innovative marketing campaigns.

