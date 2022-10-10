boAt appoints Gaurav Nayyar as COO

Imagine Marketing, the parent company of boat, has appointed Bain & Company Partner, Gaurav Nayyar, as the Chief Operating Officer (COO).

At boAt, Nayyar will be spearheading the operations and scale-up of the company. He will be responsible for accelerating the operational performance and enabling a broader transformation of the company, working closely with all functions.

Nayyar was earlier associated with Bain & Company as a Partner. He held multiple leadership positions in Bain across Advanced Manufacturing & Services, Performance Improvement, and M&A practices.

During his appointment, Gaurav said, “I am thrilled to join the boAt crew and look forward to working with the Aman, Sameer, Vivek, and functional heads to scale the company to new heights. boAt has grown exponentially over the last 4 years and leads the Indian market in audio and wearables. I look forward to further strengthening the operations of the company on a global scale, expanding the core business across geographies, and building on new vectors for growth.”

Vivek Gambhir, CEO & Executive Director at boAt shared, “We are delighted to welcome Gaurav to join the boAt crew. We believe that he will play an instrumental role in defining the next chapter of our growth. We have grown rapidly over the last few years. To sustain this trajectory, we are making significant investments in our talent, systems, and processes. And as we get larger, we need to make sure that we are scaling up well, becoming world-class in our operations, and being more efficient while remaining agile. Apart from his tremendous credentials, Gaurav is very humble, a hustler at heart, a fantastic team builder and collaborates very well. All in all, someone who will fit well in the boAt culture.”

