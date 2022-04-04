Bhuwan Bhatt quits NDTV

Bhuwan Bhatt, Head of Advertising Business at NDTV India, has quit. The development has been confirmed to e4m by highly placed sources. Bhatt had been associated with NDTV for close to a decade.

Prior to joining NDTV, Bhatt was associated with Star India Pvt Ltd as Vice President. Bhatt has also served a stint at ET Now as National Head Sales from April 2010 to September 2011.

Earlier he was associated with Times Now for over two years as Regional Head, North & East, Ad Sales. He was also associated with TV Today (now India Today) from April 2001 to Dec 2007 as Senior Manager Ad Sales.

Bhatt started his career with Sahara TV in 1997 as Marketing Manager and was associated with the group for close to five years.

