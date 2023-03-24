Bhavneet Bhalla to lead strategic planning at 82.5 Communications

He has previously worked for agencies like WT and Lowe, in India and in Muscat

82.5 Communications, an Ogilvy Group company, has onboarded Bhavneet Bhalla to lead its strategic planning function.

Bhavneet is a seasoned planning leader with over 27 years of experience in agencies like WT and Lowe, in India and in Muscat.

Extremely passionate about leading transformation experiences across categories, he has worked on brands like Hero Honda, Ford Motors, Shell Retail, Britannia - Rural Markets, Future Group, TI Cycles, Wockhardt Hospital, US Polo, Flying Machine and ShareChat.

He is also a published author and has worked with various government departments including the Ministry of Tourism - for developing the blueprint of Indian Tourism in the Metaverse and in the product design of Indiagram, a PPP model for an NRI outreach.

Bhavneet will be based in Mumbai and will report into Kapil Arora, CEO & Co-Chairman, 82.5 Communications India (an Ogilvy Group Company). On his appointment, Bhavneet stated, “82.5 Communications, is all about enriching brands with Indianness - that too at a time when India and Indianness are shining like never before. The agency has already built a reputation of delivering formidable solutions for brands. And I am super excited to be partnering Kapil, Anuraag, and Mayur, in building on that foundation and helping our clients win through meaningful communications and experience interventions.”

Kapil added, “Bhavneet is a planner at the intersections. Of people and technology. Of geographies and functions. Of categories and culture. Of business and the environment. His rich experience, spark and ground-up perspective are the fuel that will help us deliver more compelling work on our brands and add to the elbows-in counsel our clients have come to expect from 82.5 Communications.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)