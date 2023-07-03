BBH India wins creative duties of UniScholars
The business will be managed by the agency’s Mumbai office
UniScholars has assigned its creative mandate to BBH India.
BBH India stood out by demonstrating sharp digital-first thinking at the forefront of its strategy and creativity. The business will be managed by the Mumbai office of BBH India.
As part of the integrated mandate, BBH will partner with the UniScholars team to develop a strong identity and brand salience among the target audience, supporting them in their ambition of making the brand a partner of choice for students looking to study abroad.
BBH India has grown into a creative powerhouse with offices in Mumbai and Gurugram and a repertoire of highly effective, consistent, and modern marketing solutions spanning across advertising, design, digital, consulting, and experiential.
The agency has created award-winning integrated campaigns for brands like Uber, Tinder, Caratlane, Times Prime, Coverfox, OkCupid, and Acko Insurance in the tech space.
Speaking on the win, Himanshu Saxena, COO & MD - BBH India, said, “BBH India has great reputation of building digital-first brands with modern creativity and full-funnel solutions designed for digital, social & e-comm platforms. We love brands with bold ambition and found the UniScholars team brimming with the same spirit. Super excited to bring to life our ‘Zag’ quotient while partnering UniScholars for future success.”
Abhishek Sharma, CMO, UniScholars added, “UniScholars was established in 2021 with a steadfast mission to mitigate any obstacle a student may face while pursuing their aspirations to study abroad. As a company, we have achieved several significant milestones, and we are now keen on enhancing our visibility among students who encounter such challenges. We are confident that BBH will be able to help us with creative excellence to connect with our audiences. In pursuit of this objective, our partnership with BBH is aimed at achieving our goals of reaching out to students across India through creativity.”
L’oréal India elevates Saloni Shah to Chief Digital & Marketing Officer
Saloni succeeds Gaurav Anand who has moved on to pursue other career opportunities
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 6:32 PM | 2 min read
L’Oréal India has appointed Saloni Shah as Chief Digital & Marketing Officer (CDMO). In her new role, Saloni will be responsible for powering L’Oréal’s digital-first brands to deliver accelerated growth on online platforms and further strengthen the company’s future-ready digital capabilities.
Saloni joined L’Oréal in December 2013 as Media Manager for Consumer Products Division (CPD) and was elevated to Digital & Marketing Manager for Garnier, where she spent 3 years before taking on the role of Head – Digital Marketing for CPD in 2021. In 2022, she moved to the CDMO team taking charge of leading the Media Services Centre of Excellence with a focus on 4 key areas – O+O media, advocacy, audience design & partnerships for L’Oréal India.
Commenting on the appointment, Aseem Kaushik, Managing Director, L’Oréal India, said, “Consumer expectations have shifted dramatically as they count on immersive and unique purchasing experiences, with direct access to brands. As the world’s #1 beauty-tech company, we must fulfill this need with our cutting-edge innovations and technology. With Saloni’s holistic experience across digital & media and close to a decade-long association with L’Oréal, I’m confident that she is best placed to further accelerate our digital transformation journey in India.”
On her appointment, Shah said, “India is the next big frontier for L’Oréal Groupe, with a steadfast focus on cutting-edge product innovation, consumer acquisition, and beauty tech. Today, the CDMO team delivers stellar O+O consumer experiences across all our channels and at the same time provides industry-first digital practices for higher business performance. I am excited to take on this responsibility and drive a strong growth story for L’Oréal India.”
Saloni succeeds Gaurav Anand, who has moved on to pursue other career opportunities.
Kabeer Chaudhary elevated as Global CEO at M&C Saatchi Performance
Chaudhary has been with the company for the last 8 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 10:36 AM | 1 min read
Kabeer Chaudhary has been elevated as Global Chief Executive Officer at M&C Saatchi Performance.
He takes on from James Hilton who has been managing the role for the last 17 years.
Chaudhary has been with the company for the last 8 years.
Prior to this elevation, he was Managing Director APAC and based out of Singapore.
Balaji Telefilms’ Group CEO Abhishek Kumar quits
He joined the company in July 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 3:52 PM | 1 min read
Abhishek Kumar has resigned as the Group Chief Executive Officer of Balaji Telefilms. Kumar is leaving the company due to personal reasons, Balaji Telefilms informed the BSE in a statement.
According to the company, the resignation came into effect from closing of business hours on June 15, 2023.
Kumar joined the company in July 2022, taking over from Nachiket Pantvaidya, who left the organisation in May that year.
Kumar comes with over 20+ years of experience in business strategy, M&A, operations and investing in technology and media. Prior to Balaji, he served as COO and general partner at Jupiter Capital, a homegrown Private Equity Funds in India, wherein he was working as the COO & General Partner of the new Funds of the group.
Before Jupiter Capital, Kumar was running a venture capital network, at Rainforest Venture Network as Managing Partner and was also an Advisor & Partner to multiple family offices for technology & consumer investments.
Abhishek comes with a rich experience of 20+ years of experience in business strategy, M&A, operations and investing in Technology & Media. He has been associated with renowned brands like Rainforest Ventures, Snapdeal, TV18 Broadcast Limited, and NDTV.
Kumar is the fourth CEO of the company to resign in five years. Before this, Sameer Nair, Sunil Lulla and Nachiket Pantvaidya have quit the post in quick succession.
Airtel's Ajay Chitkara to join Ecom Express as MD & CEO
Chitkara currently serves as Director & CEO of Bharti Airtel's enterprise arm, Airtel Business and will assume responsibilities at Ecom Express from 1st September, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 3:13 PM | 2 min read
Ecom Express Limited, an end-to-end technology-enabled logistics solutions provider to eCommerce players, has announced that Ajay Chitkara will join as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
Ajay currently serves as Director & CEO of Bharti Airtel's enterprise arm, Airtel Business and will assume responsibilities at Ecom Express from 1st September, 2023. He will report to the Board of Directors of the Company.
“Ajay is a senior business leader with over two decades of proven track record. He has led and delivered significant portfolio and organization change at Airtel Business transforming it into India’s largest enterprise technology company. He also serves on the boards of Nxtra by Airtel, Hughes Communication and Network i2i. Ajay began his career in sales at Comsat Max Limited before joining Airtel in 2001,” stated a press release.
Announcing the appointment, Chairperson at Ecom Express, V. Anantharaman said; “We look forward to welcoming Ajay as our new CEO. Ajay comes with extensive enterprise experience from Airtel where he has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic capabilities. The Board wishes him well and looks forward to Ajay scaling Ecom Express further and delivering long-term value for all its stakeholders.”
Ecom Express co-founders T. A. Krishnan, Manju Dhawan and K. Satyanarayana added; “We are excited to welcome Ajay to Ecom Express and look forward to working with him as he leads the business to the next levels. Ajay has tremendous experience and proven track record in scaling enterprise business and we look forward to his participation and contributions as the company scales to serve the growing needs of Indian e-commerce and beyond.”
Ajay said: “I am excited to become a part of the Ecom Express family. It is a great moment to be a part of this business and to be working with its customers, the world-class team, the board and investors, with a common goal of creating India’s most trusted and respected logistics solutions provider for the e-commerce industry. I look forward to building further on the strong foundation of Ecom Express established over a decade, to achieve new milestones, and deliver customer delight.”
LivWell Asia names Wilf Blackburn as Executive Chairman
Prior to that, Blackburn was Regional CEO of Prudential Growth Markets
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 11:19 AM | 2 min read
LivWell Asia, a digital Health and Protection-focused Insuretech operating in Vietnam and India, has appointed Wilf Blackburn as Executive Chairman, effective June 23, 2023.
Blackburn brings with him a track record of driving growth and profitability in emerging markets, including Asia, where LivWell is building its presence in the health and protection segment to address the needs of Millennials and Gen Zs.
Prior to joining LivWell, Blackburn most recently served as the Regional CEO, Insurance Growth Markets for Prudential, where he was responsible for steering 16 markets across Asia and Africa towards accelerated growth. Before this, Wilf was the CEO of Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Prudential Singapore), a position he held for four years.
"Excited to have Wilf join our board and steer our vision," said Nikhil Verma, Group CEO & Co-Founder of LivWell. "He has the transformative mindset, experience, and drive to help us accelerate towards our goal of becoming a leader in Health and Protection in Asia, and I have seen this firsthand during my time with Wilf while he was CEO at Prudential Vietnam," said Nikhil.
"LivWell's vision on health and protection and their strong progress so far has got me excited to join at this early stage and be a part of the rapid building of a digitally enabled insurer for the next generation," said Wilf Blackburn.
"The founding team's ambition to create a regional customer-centric insurance business was key to my interest, as we see a major opportunity to create offerings that are relevant to the emerging generation of Asian consumers," added Blackburn.
Rohit Gopakumar likely to get a new role in Times Network
Gopakumar, who recently quit Optimal Media Solution, is expected to now handle non-news business of Times Network
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 29, 2023 12:15 PM | 1 min read
Veteran media executive Rohit Gopakumar is expected to get a senior leadership role in Times Network, the TV arm of the Times Group, e4m has learnt from reliable sources.
Gopakumar, who stepped down as Chief Operating Officer of Optimal Media Solutions early this month, is likely to handle the non-news segment of Times Network.
If finalised, the development will be significant ahead of the formal Guardianship Arrangements between Jain brothers that were finalized last month and will be announced soon.
When asked about the development, Rohit Gopakumar, said, “I can’t comment on speculations. I am just enjoying my internal sabbatical as of now.”
MK Anand, Managing Director and CEO of Times Network, did not respond to calls and messages from e4m. Times Network and Vineet Jain’s responses were also awaited till the time of writing the story.
With a global presence across over 100 countries, Times Network is part of India’s largest media conglomerate, The Times Group. It houses several brands such as Times Now, Et Now, Mirror Now, Movies Now & Movies Now Hd, Mn+, Romedy Now & Romedy Now Hd, Mnx & Mnx Hd And Zoom.
Bombay Shaving Company appoints Gauri Malhotra as Chief Marketing Officer
She has worked for brands like Marico and RPSG in the past
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 4:46 PM | 2 min read
Visage Lines Personal care Pvt Ltd., the holding company of brands Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae, has recently appointed Gauri Malhotra as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
“A seasoned business leader and marketing professional with over 15 years of experience in building strong brands, setting up digital businesses, building strong teams and capabilities - for brands like Marico Ltd. and RPSG in the past, is now responsible for steering the marketing mandate at Bombay Shaving Company,” the company said.
Prior to this, Gauri was the Business Head at the RPSG Group's, Dr Vaidya's - New Age Ayurveda, where she was responsible for building and scaling business processes and the team in its zero to one journey. She has also spent over 13 years at Marico Limited in sales and marketing, managing large scale brands like Parachute, launching new innovations like Parachute Advansed Body Lotion and building acquired brands like Livon. Gauri has now taken the mandate to build a strong brand & sustainably grow both Visage Lines Personal Care Pvt Ltd. personal care brands - Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae, on the backbone of consumer centric innovation and meaningful experiences.
"I believe that Bombay Shaving Company & Bombae are incredible consumer opportunities to build a distinctive brand, future facing innovations and sustainable solutions for the new young India. I'm delighted to join Shantanu, Deepak and the incredible team on their mission to build an Indian MNC. " said Gauri Malhotra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bombay Shaving Company & Bombae.
"We're lucky to have someone of Gauri's caliber join us. Gauri is an exceptional marketing leader with a fantastic track record of taking products and brands from concept to substantial market share, without losing intimacy with the consumer. I have no doubt she will make us sharper, stronger, and help us change the game. I wish her a happy and rewarding journey with us." said, Shantanu Deshpande, Founder & CEO, Bombay Shaving Company & Bombae.
