BBH India names Anupam Chauhan as Senior VP – Account Management

BBH India, part of Publicis Groupe India, has appointed Anupam Chauhan as the Senior Vice President - Account Management.

Based out of the agency’s Gurgaon office, Anupam's mandate will be to lead and drive the account management function. Anupam will report directly to Himanshu Saxena, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director at BBH India.

Speaking about Anupam's appointment, Himanshu Saxena, COO & MD, BBH India said, "We are thrilled to welcome Anupam to our leadership team. Anupam's stellar track record of delivering high-impact campaigns for globally renowned brands aligns perfectly with BBH's Zag philosophy and mission. His wealth of experience and passion for creating exceptional client work will undoubtedly strengthen our team and further enhance our creative prowess. Anupam's arrival signifies our commitment to delivering top-tier creative solutions for our clients and reinforces our position as a leading force in Delhi-NCR market.”

Talking about his new role at BBH India, Anupam said, “I'm really thrilled to join the enthusiastic and forward-thinking team at BBH India and the Publicis Groupe India network. They are prepared for the future, driven by passion and purpose, and focused on success for their business and clients. BBH India stands out in its ability to offer clients complete marketing and branding strategies in today's multi-screen era. The agency is witnessing great growth and momentum, and I'm excited to be a part of their adventure.”



“I look forward to leveraging my expertise in driving business growth for both organically and new, delivering exceptional results for clients with the network’s power of one approach. With Himanshu and Parikshit leading the way, we will together keep pushing the limits of what can be done in advertising and craft campaigns that truly change the game for our clients and their audiences,” he further added.



Anupam brings with him 18+ years of experience in leading advertising agency teams across India, Southeast Asia, the UK, and Canada.

