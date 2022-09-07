BBH India elevates Radhika Burman to head Delhi office

BBH India (a Publicis Groupe agency) has announced the elevation of Radhika Burman to become VP, Head Delhi, BBH India. Burman has been with BBH since 2020 as VP - Strategy.

In her new role, Burman will be responsible for current clients, people and new business performance in Delhi, along with driving strategic thinking across clients.

Dheeraj Sinha, CEO, Leo Burnett - South Asia & Chairman, BBH India, said, "At BBH India, we want to empower our people to grow from within. In Radhika, we have found someone who is not only a fantastic strategy professional, but someone is also passionate about building value-creating client relationships, fostering talent and creating culturally relevant work. I am excited to see her shine."

On the move, Burman said, "I am excited to take on this new role at BBH Delhi. With growth as the key focus for this office, I hope to energise the teams towards building truly integrated solutions for our clients and leveraging our areas of expertise in strategy, data and creative thinking to deliver experiences and brand narratives that are differentiated and help solve real business challenges."

