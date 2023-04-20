Arpita Menon moves on from Disney Star
Menon joined Star India in 2011 as head of media planning and buying; she was the EVP and head of Partnerships & Innovations at the time of her resignation
Arpita Menon, EVP & Head Partnerships & Innovations, Disney Star has resigned after 12 years.
Sources close to the development have confirmed the news to exchange4media. According to the information available with e4m, Menon resigned in February this year and is currently serving her notice period.
Menon joined Star India in 2011 as head media planning and buying and later on was promoted as Executive Vice President and Head Data Sciences. In 2017, she was appointed EVP & Head of Partnerships and Innovation.
Menon will soon be pursuing her plans to write a book.
Tejas Chaudhari elevated to Performance Marketing Lead - eCommerce at Unilever
In his new role, Chaudhari will lead performance marketing for eCom and Omni business for HUL
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 19, 2023 12:58 PM | 1 min read
Tejas Chaudhari has been elevated to Performance Marketing Lead - eCommerce at Unilever. In his new role, he will lead performance marketing for eCom and Omni business for HUL. Chaudhari made the announcement on LinkedIn. “I’m happy to share that I’ve been promoted to Performance Marketing Lead - eCommerce at Unilever!”, his LinkedIn post read.
Before being promoted, Chaudhari was the Performance Marketing Manager – eCommerce at the company where he handled e-Commerce media investments on marketplaces (Amazon and Flipkart), Beauty vertical players (Nykaa, Myntra, Purplle) and Grocery players (Big Basket, Grofers, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto) for 50+ HUL brands.
Prior to joining Unilever, Chaudhari was the Managing Editor at Cricket 361° for over 7 years.
Previously, Chaudhari has worked with Audi India, Tata CLiQ, Lodha Group among others.
InMobi appoints Susannah Llewellyn as VP of Agency Partnerships for Asia Pacific
She will be based in Singapore
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 6:08 PM | 2 min read
InMobi, a provider of content, monetization, and marketing technologies, today announced that it has appointed Susannah Llewellyn as VP of Agency Partnerships for Asia Pacific. Based in Singapore, she will be responsible for driving InMobi’s strategic growth with key media agency partners and holding companies in the region.
Susannah brings with her over two decades of experience to the role. Prior to joining InMobi, Susannah was the Business Agency Director at Google, Asia Pacific. Susannah was a part of the agency ecosystem for more than 13 years, having built multi-market experience during her time at Wavemaker which spanned across six years in MENA and four years in London. This was preceded by a three-year stint at Carat’s London office. With this wide experience, she brings a wealth of knowledge to InMobi from the media, technology and digital space, across a variety of different roles.
“Susannah is a seasoned leader within the media industry, and we are excited to have her lead the agency charter for InMobi across Asia Pacific,” said Rishi Bedi, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at InMobi. “Given her vast ad tech and agency background, Susannah is well-positioned to drive our growth in the region through localized go-to-market strategies across our global platforms.”
Commenting on her appointment, Susannah added, “My depth of experience across the various facets of the media industry including ad tech, agency, and digital marketing will bring valuable insight to my new role at InMobi. I’m passionate about the rapidly evolving media landscape and look forward to leading the regional team as we continue to extend our agency partnerships throughout APAC.”
Senior television journalist Neha Khanna joins News 9
As Deputy Editor and Senior Anchor, Khanna will headline many of the platform’s shows in addition to being a part of the core editorial team
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 4:07 PM | 2 min read
Senior television journalist Neha Khanna has joined News 9, India's first fully integrated English news brand across all digital platforms, highly placed sources have informed e4m. As Deputy Editor and Senior Anchor, Khanna will headline many of the platform’s shows in addition to being a part of the core editorial team.
Khanna was previously Executive Producer and Senior Anchor with WION where she anchored multiple prime time shows including the 8 pm show Fineprint, the 10 pm show Pulse and a weekly in-depth show titled ‘Inside South Asia’.
Khanna has covered most major national and international stories over the years and interviewed top Indian and global newsmakers.
Khanna began her career with NDTV where she had a 13 year long stint that included varied editorial roles of a reporter, editor and prime time anchor. She has reported on a wide array of legal, social, economic, political, electoral, foreign policy, health, gender and human rights stories.
Khanna is a United Nations RAF Fellow and was invited to attend the 70th edition of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York. Khanna was selected as an International Visitor Leadership Programme Fellow by the US State Department in 2019 when she met with several Presidential candidates ahead of the US Presidential elections. Khanna is a Chevening Scholar and an Australia-India Youth Dialogue alumnus and has been interviewed by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the China Global Television Network and American newspaper ‘The Boston Globe’. Khanna has studied at the London School of Economics and Political Science, Indian Institute of Mass Communication and Hindu College, Delhi University, where she was President of the Debating Society. Khanna also closely worked with the BBC’s Parliamentary Programmes team in London in 2009 when she reported on proceedings in the British Parliament for BBC Radio 4’s flagship programme ‘Today in Parliament’ and BBC Parliament television channel.
Viral Pitch onboards Hitesh Jain as Creative Lead
Prior to joining Viral Pitch, Jain was leading the creative team at Mirum Agency
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 3:54 PM | 2 min read
Viral Pitch, an influencer marketing and advertising agency, has announced the appointment of Hitesh Jain as a Creative Lead. This appointment is in line with the company’s vision to sustain and upskill its creative and marketing growth and solidify its brand’s position in the market, the company said.
At Viral Pitch, Jain will be in charge of spearheading the creatives department through his strategic initiatives and bring his wealth of experience in the creative field to uncover important marketing possibilities and help to build long-term growth for the company. His role will be instrumental in crafting strong and impactful client messaging that will help in shaping the company's creative and strategic direction.
Commenting on the appointment, Sumit Gupta, Founder, Viral Pitch, said, "Hitesh's knowledge and experience in creative content will enable us to continue delivering excellent outcomes for our clients while introducing new strategies. His proven track record of creating award-winning campaigns and his passion for pushing boundaries in the advertising world make him an excellent fit for our agency. We are excited to have Hitesh join our team at Viral Pitch and look forward to greater success."
Speaking about his new role, Hitesh Jain, Creative Lead, Viral Pitch. said, “I am equally thrilled to be a part of Viral Pitch. The organization is very vibrant and has a culture that is open to change. My goal as Creative lead at Viral Pitch is to build a whole new ecosystem of creative verticals with strong insights and bring technology innovations into our ideations. My focus is to be at the forefront of new-age brand creation that is rapid, and impactful. Looking forward to this new chapter”.
Jain is a seasoned professional who comes with a career span of over 16 years. Prior to joining Viral Pitch, he was leading the creative team at Mirum Agency and worked across sectors such as consumer durables, automotive, entertainment, banking, hospitality, real estate, and retail among others.
Angel One names Amit Majumdar as Executive Director - Strategic Initiatives
This is Majumdar's second stint with the company
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 1:36 PM | 2 min read
Gearing up to make further strides in the fintech space, Angel One Ltd. (Formerly known as Angel Broking Ltd) appoints Amit Majumdar as the Executive Director - Strategic Initiatives. He will be responsible for driving strategic initiatives to further strengthen Angel One's position in the fintech industry and accelerate its growth.
Amit brings a wealth of experience in the financial services industry, with expertise in business strategy & growth, mergers and acquisitions, operations, risk, and compliance. He has a proven track record of building retail scale profitably under varied market dynamics, business process re-engineering and managing large teams.
Prior to joining Angel One, Amit held leadership positions in well-known organizations, such as Wellspring Healthcare Private Ltd and AGS Transact Technologies Limited. He was also associated with EY, Chohung Bank, Rabo India Finance Private Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Rabobank International) and Ambit Corporate Finance Pte Ltd.
Amit was earlier associated with Angel One Ltd. Between 2004-15. He was the Executive Director & Chief Strategy Officer and contributed towards achieving sustained profitable growth, enabling smooth and scalable operations across all business functions.
Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman & Managing Director at Angel One Ltd, said, “With the rapidly evolving market dynamics, we are determined to have an agile and proactive approach. Amit's extensive experience and strategic acumen will play a pivotal role in driving our business forward as we strive to become India's most trusted fintech platform. We look forward to achieving multifold growth under his leadership."
Amit Majumdar, Executive Director - Strategic Initiatives at Angel One Ltd, said, "Angel One has established itself as a leader in fintech. I am excited to once again contribute to the company's strategic initiatives and drive its growth further. I look forward to working with a talented team to achieve our goals and deliver value to our clients and other stakeholders. It is a great opportunity to enable Angel One to realise its ambitious plans."
Amit has been a professional guitarist. His other passions include long distance running, reading, travelling, hiking and wildlife photography.
Awign appoints Rohit Gupta as SVP of Business Development
Gupta has worked for organisations like Myntra, Shadowfax and Mondelez International previously
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 1:20 PM | 2 min read
Work-as-a-service platform Awign has today announced the appointment of Rohit Gupta as the Senior Vice President of Business Development. This move is part of the company's strategy to strengthen its leadership team and achieve rapid business growth.
With more than 12 years of industry experience, Rohit will be responsible for building sustainable demand growth for Awign. Prior to joining Awign, Rohit has driven business growth at several large-scaled organizations such as Myntra, Shadowfax and Mondelez International. During his last stint as Head of Growth at Shadowfax, Rohit was responsible for building a high performing sales team, and directly leading 10X growth for the organization. With an MBA from IIM Lucknow in Finance, Rohit has formerly also worked in finance and revenue planning roles contributing to business growth and profitability.
Speaking on the appointment, Annanya Sarthak, Co-Founder & CEO, Awign said “We are thrilled to welcome Rohit to Awign’s leadership team. Rohit will play a critical role in driving the next phase of Awign’s expansion, through his strategic thinking, rigour and proven capabilities in propelling business growth.”
Rohit Gupta, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Awign said “It gives me great pleasure to be a part of Awign during its exciting phase of advancing towards the future of work and expanding to the next level. As we dive into the next tranche of growth at Awign, I’m excited to establish a sustainable demand engine, and develop strategic initiatives to strengthen our market positioning. I look forward to being a part of this journey of revolutionizing gig work with Awign. “
In order to build a world-class team, Awign is seeking to expand its team and recruit additional leadership talent for product, customer solutions, supply acquisition and demand marketing roles. Additionally, in CY2023, the company plans to expand its business development team with a focus on driving tech-enabled work fulfilment and shaping the future of work in India.
Nandan Srinath moves on from the Times Group
Srinath was the Executive President at Entertainment Network India Ltd (ENIL), the holding company of Radio Mirchi
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 12:53 PM | 2 min read
Nandan Srinath has announced his departure from The Times Group after 22 years with the company. Srinath was the Executive President at Entertainment Network India Ltd (ENIL), the holding company of Radio Mirchi.
Announcing his move, he wrote: "Significant life update! Two weeks ago, I stepped off the corporate treadmill.
A decade in FMCG & advertising before 22 years with The Times Group - it was time for me to leave my safe space. The next two decades have to be about channelling my boundless curiosity and restless energy into new knowledge and new domains - to go from the finite into the infinite.
'Once you get rid of everything you can do anything'
India’s growth will be shaped by local consumption & new entrepreneurs – and I will be mentoring, advising, cajoling, scolding and mildly abusing several of them! Watch this space. Or hit me up!
As I leave the Times Group, I cannot overstate the immense contribution the shareholders & leaders of this group have made to my personal growth. I am grateful for their support, mentorship and guidance. I pin many bookmarks proudly in this book and will always be cheering for them as the group steps from strength to strength."
During his time at the Times Group, Srinath managed the strategic functions - Marketing, Creative Services, Digital and International business. He was earlier associated with ENIL from 2006 to 2009 as COO. He has over 25 years of experience in marketing, sales and general management across media and FMCG sectors.
