Arpita Menon moves on from Disney Star

Viral Pitch, an influencer marketing and advertising agency, has announced the appointment of Hitesh Jain as a Creative Lead. This appointment is in line with the company’s vision to sustain and upskill its creative and marketing growth and solidify its brand’s position in the market, the company said.

At Viral Pitch, Jain will be in charge of spearheading the creatives department through his strategic initiatives and bring his wealth of experience in the creative field to uncover important marketing possibilities and help to build long-term growth for the company. His role will be instrumental in crafting strong and impactful client messaging that will help in shaping the company's creative and strategic direction.

Commenting on the appointment, Sumit Gupta, Founder, Viral Pitch, said, "Hitesh's knowledge and experience in creative content will enable us to continue delivering excellent outcomes for our clients while introducing new strategies. His proven track record of creating award-winning campaigns and his passion for pushing boundaries in the advertising world make him an excellent fit for our agency. We are excited to have Hitesh join our team at Viral Pitch and look forward to greater success."

Speaking about his new role, Hitesh Jain, Creative Lead, Viral Pitch. said, “I am equally thrilled to be a part of Viral Pitch. The organization is very vibrant and has a culture that is open to change. My goal as Creative lead at Viral Pitch is to build a whole new ecosystem of creative verticals with strong insights and bring technology innovations into our ideations. My focus is to be at the forefront of new-age brand creation that is rapid, and impactful. Looking forward to this new chapter”.

Jain is a seasoned professional who comes with a career span of over 16 years. Prior to joining Viral Pitch, he was leading the creative team at Mirum Agency and worked across sectors such as consumer durables, automotive, entertainment, banking, hospitality, real estate, and retail among others.