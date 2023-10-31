K Madhavan re-elected as IBDF President
Punit Misra, I Venkat and Rajat Sharma also re-elected to the Board, John Brittas and Kevin Vaz join as new members
The 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF) was held in Delhi on 31 Oct 2023. K. Madhavan, Country Manager and President of Disney Star, has been re-elected as the president.
Following Directors were re-elected to the Board during the AGM:
- K. Madhavan
- Punit Misra
- I. Venkat
- Rajat Sharma
The other Directors on the Board of Directors of IBDF are:
- Rahul Joshi
- Aroon Purie
- N. P. Singh
- Nitin Nadkarni
- Punit Goenka
- R. Mahesh Kumar
- Gaurav Banerjee
The Office Bearers of the Foundation are:
- K. Madhavan, President-IBDF
- Rajat Sharma, Vice President, IBDF (News & Current Affairs)
- Rahul Joshi, Vice President, IBDF (Govt. & Regulatory Affairs)
- Punit Misra, Treasurer, IBDF
In the IBDF Board of Directors meeting that followed the AGM, Mr. John Brittas and Mr. Kevin Vaz were Co-opted to the Board.
IBDF also hosted a lunch in honour of Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Hon’ble Minister for Information & Broadcasting. Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and Shri Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary (P&A), Ministry of Information & Broadcasting also joined the IBDF members on the said occasion.
Addressing the members during the AGM, IBDF President, K. Madhavan said, “despite the ongoing geo-political issues like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle-East due to the Israel-Hamas war and accompanying economic volatility, the Indian economy in general and the Media & Entertainment industry, in particular, have shown extreme resilience”.
He added that “India has firmly embarked on a digital transformation journey with 868 mn broadband users in India, and within a year of launch, 5G services have been rolled out across 97% of Indian cities resulting in internet speeds going up by 3 times. Connected TV continues to grow with 90% of TV sets sold in India being smart TVs. 2023 will be a defining year for the Indian M&E industry with digital ad revenue expected to surpass ad revenue on traditional media”.
Madhavan also spoke about the Linear TV penetration in the country and said “with 900 channels, Linear television continues to enjoy an unparalleled reach of 900 million viewers and is the largest media platform in India. Unlike in other developed markets, there is significant growth potential for the Linear TV as one-third of households in India do not have access to television. It will require the collective might of the IBDF members to connect the left out 100mn households to our fold.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
2nd edition of BW Supply Chain Competitiveness Summit & Awards 2023 on Dec 6
The theme for this year’s event is ‘reinventing traditional supply chains in wake of global uncertainty’
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 1:52 PM | 5 min read
The significance of effective, sustainable, and technologically advanced supply chains becomes a central role as India navigates the terrain of post-pandemic challenges and geopolitical issues.
The prestigious 2nd Edition BW Supply Chain Competitiveness Summit & Awards 2023, scheduled for December 6, 2023, brings together industry leaders, thought influencers, and experts to discuss the transformation, innovation, and resilience of India's supply chain ecosystem. The theme for this year is ‘Reinventing traditional supply chains in wake of global uncertainty’.
The Summit & Esteemed Speakers
The summit aims to establish a blueprint for supply chains that are not only efficient but also competitive, sustainable, failsafe, and digitally progressive. It will delve into the efficiency of the freight carriage lifecycle, optimising supply chain operations and reducing costs and the role of digital transformation in revitalising traditional supply chains with technologies such as IoT, blockchain, and AI. Moreover, the summit will lay a strong emphasis on how heightened interest from investors, regulators, and consumers in sustainability is driving corporate India to create green, transparent, and cyclical supply chains.
The summit will witness participation from a wide range of professionals with an impressive line-up of speakers at the summit.
The speakers include Abhishek Agrawal, Senior Vice President - Supply Chain and Sourcing, Bombay Shaving Company; Ravi Shrivastava, Managing Director & Senior Partner, Boston Consulting Group; Sreenivas Rao Nandigam, Global Head of Supply Chain, Sun Pharma; Abhishek Purwar, Global Director Supply Chain Architecture, Anheuser-Busch InBev; Ajay Gupta, Group Chief Supply Chain Officer, Jakson Group; Anirban Basu, Executive Director and Head Supply Chain, Dalmia Bharat Limited; Ashish Jha, Head of Supply Chain , India, Electrolux; Baidyanath Kumar, CISO and Data Protection Officer, JK Lakshmi Cement; Bharat Bhushan Rathi, Head Distribution & Logistics, Mankind Pharma; Bijender Kumar Mishra, Sr. GM & CISO, Alkem Laboratries; Chandan Shirbhayye, AVP & Head of Supply Chain, Aragen Life Sciences; Debasish Das, Chief Information Security Officer, One Tata Operating Network (OTON), TCS; Deepak Sharma, Head - Manufacturing, Supply chain & Logistics (Integrated Supply Chain), Bajaj Electricals; Deepanshu Manchanda, Founder & CEO, Zappfresh; Dr Yusuf Hashmi, Group CISO, Jubilant Ingrevia; Kamal Kumar, Head Of Analytics, Myntra; Naveen Srivastava, Head - Planning & Distribution Contract Manufacturing , Jubilant FoodWorks; Neha Taneja, SGM & CISO, Hero MotoCorp; Pavan Choudary, Chairman & Director General, MTaI;, Managing Director, Vygon India; Philip Antony, Head of Supply Chain Management at Baskin Robbins India; Pramod Pandit, Sr. Vice President & Head Commercial (Strategic sourcing & procurement), Ajanta Pharma; Rajat Dhar, Head - Supply Chain, United Colors of Benetton India; Rajeev Mehta, President & Chief Logistics Officer, ACC & Ambuja Cement; Ruchika Arora, Senior Vice President - Global Ops and Strategy, Welspun India; Samik Biswas, Partner & Associate Director, BCG; Sanjeev Aggarwal, Director Supply Chain - South Asia, Hafele India Private Limited; Sudha Shankarnarayan, Director of Quality Assurance - EMENA, Director R&D Middle East & Asia, Papa John's International; Vinayak Godse, CEO, Data Security Council of India; Vineet Jain, Head – Supply Chain, Havells India and Vineet Kumar, Head – Supply Chain Excellence, Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corp Limited.
The event will host insightful panel discussions on subjects such as cold chain and Agri-logistics supply chains, the impact of geopolitics and innovation on manufacturing strategies, supply chain sustainability aligned with corporate ESG initiatives, digital and agile supply chains, combatting cyber risk vulnerability, and retrofitting legacy supply chains with location tracking capabilities.
For more details, visit https://bwevents.co.in/bw/bw-supply-chain-resilience-summit-awards-2023/#Register
The Award Ceremony
The 2nd Edition BW Supply Chain Competitiveness Awards 2023, a prestigious part of the event, will recognise and honour individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to enhancing competitiveness, sustainability, and resilience within the supply chain ecosystem.
The ceremony will feature a range of individual and organisational categories. The individual category comprises Supply Chain Innovator of the Year, Supply Chain Sustainability Leader, Supply Chain Visionary Leader (40 & above), Supply Chain Digitalization Champion, Supply Chain Diversity & Inclusion Advocate, Supply Chain Resilience Expert, Supply Chain Mentor of the Year, Supply Chain Collaboration Catalyst, Supply Chain Emerging Talent (Below 35), Supply Chain Change Management Pioneer and Entrepreneurial Supply Chain Leadership. On the other hand, Organisational category include End-to-End Supply Chain Excellence, Outstanding Customer- Centric Supply Chain, Supply Chain Digital Transformation, Excellence in Supply Chain Resilience & Risk Management, Supply Chain Start-Up of the Year, Collaborative Supplier Partnership, Sustainable Supply Chain Leadership, Excellence in Supply Chain Innovation & Creativity, Operational Excellence in Logistics, Supply Chain Education & Development Excellence.
Esteemed Jury
The jury for the awards includes prominent figures such as Salil Kapoor, CEO, Hindware Home Innovation, who will also serve as the Co-jury Chair. Anirban Ghosh, Head – Centre For Sustainability, Mahindra University; Ankur Bhagat, Vice President& Chief Supply Chain Officer, P&G India; Ashish Mendiratta, CEO & Director Advanchainge; Kopal Agrawal, Chief Procurement Officer, Hindalco Industries; Jagadeesh Kunchey, Executive Vice President – Supply Chain & Logistics (FMCG Business), Engineering Projects & Management Committee Member, ITC; Nitin D Parekh, Chief Financial Officer Zydus Lifesciences; Radha Ramanujan, Chief Financial Officer, Ashirvad by Aliaxis ; Ravi Kumar, Head- Supply Chain Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceuticals (Janssen); Vinay Kushwaha, Chief Technical & Strategy Officer Britannia Industries; Umesh Madhyan, Vice President- Logistics, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages; Anirban Basu, Executive Director and National Logistics Head, Dalmia Bharat Group; Arnab Roy, Zone CFO- Greater India & CFO, Schneider Electric; Ashish Pande, Head of Supply Chain - South Asia Region, Nestle; Alok Mishra, Senior Vice President & Group Head - Sustainability, Welspun Group; Parul Arora, Leadership & Supply Chain Coach and Sneha Oberoi, CFO & EVP Administration, Suzuki Motorcycle India.
For more details, visit https://bwevents.co.in/bw/bw-supply-chain-resilience-summit-awards-2023/#Register
The 2nd Edition BW Supply Chain Competitiveness Summit & Awards is expected to be a revolutionary celebration that honours excellence and innovation in India's dynamic supply chain ecosystem.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
BW Businessworld's new edition delves into the world of luxury
The latest issue sheds light on the dynamic evolution of the luxury market in India
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 8:57 AM | 3 min read
BW Businessworld, in its latest issue dated November 04, 2023, provides an insightful exploration of the changing landscape of the luxury market in India. The issue offers a treasure trove of thought-provoking columns by industry experts, exclusive interviews, and in-depth features that shed light on the dynamic evolution of luxury in the country.
Despite global uncertainties post-Covid, the issue spotlights the growing luxury market in India. Reports indicate a substantial expansion in the consumer base of the luxury market, projected to grow from 400 million people in 2022 to an impressive 500 million by 2030, while the market size is expected to triple during this period.
Changing Dynamics Of Luxury Market
The issue delves deep into the shifting trends in the luxury market, highlighting the significance of convenience, sustainability, and personalisation in the realm of businesses and consumerism. It identifies sectors such as hospitality and lifestyle as the prime driving forces behind future growth.
The cover feature of this edition takes a comprehensive dive into the luxury market and features actor Sonam Kapoor, who shares her perspective on luxury and underscores the importance of preserving traditional crafts and handmade creations. The facets of luxury are examined from multiple angles, with personalisation taking on a new dimension and the hospitality sector customising every detail of luxury holidays.
Readers can also gain insights from industry experts such as Jigar Shah from 82° E, Paul Lee from Amorepacific, and Sharad Agarwal from Lamborghini India in this issue.
Rise Of Various Luxury Sectors
Moreover, the real estate sector is experiencing a notable resurgence, with high-end property sales growing by an impressive 130 percent in the first half of 2023. This signals an unprecedented turnaround in the Indian luxury housing sector. Sustainability takes center stage in today's luxury landscape, with the automobile sector also making strides, as evidenced by the launch of the Audi Q8 e-tron and BMW X1. The Indian luxury car segment has witnessed a remarkable 16 percent year-on-year sales growth during the first half of 2023, with projections reaching 45,000-47,000 units for the full year.
Biggest Quarter Of The Year - Festive Season
With the festive season in full swing, this quarter is a celebratory time for the market, marked by Navratris, Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Diwali. Ecommerce undergoes thorough scrutiny, encompassing various income groups, as businesses place their bets on this sector. The issue emphasises the booming ecommerce industry in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and the advertising opportunities it presents. As the media landscape continues to evolve, this issue explores the power of collaborations, the art of striking the right chord with consumers, and the challenges and opportunities that the advertising world faces.
Additionally, the issue casts a spotlight on the luxury market with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, providing insight into the perspectives and ideologies of the youth regarding luxury. Craftsmanship, sustainability, ethical production, societal values, and responsible marketing are deeply embedded in the youth's concept of luxury, making them a significant force in the luxury market.
In the ‘Last Word’ column, Mira Kulkarni, Founder & MD of Forest Essentials, shares valuable insights into the beauty and luxury market of Ayurveda. She delves into the concept of eternal beauty and the enduring impact of Ayurvedic beauty rituals, all while emphasizing the prime focus on sustainability.
The November 04, 2023, issue of BW Businessworld is an essential guide for readers seeking to stay abreast of the ever-evolving luxury market in India. It offers a comprehensive view of the trends, innovations, and perspectives shaping the future of luxury.
Click here to read the entire story of BW Businessworld
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
SML Digital to launch thesecretariat.in, Rajesh Mahapatra named Editor-in-Chief
The portal, focused on demystifying governance and government policy, is expected to go live on November 1
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 7:00 PM | 3 min read
SML Digital Media Pvt. Ltd. will soon launch The Secretariat, a niche portal focused on demystifying governance and government policy that are key to understanding the rapid transformation in the world’s fifth largest economy, India.
Veteran journalist and former Editor of Press Trust of India Rajesh Mahapatra will lead the venture as its Editor-in-Chief. The portal is expected to go live on November 1.
The Secretariat is a non-partisan platform that will track and explain policies that impact a range of economic, social, environmental and digital domains. It adopts a dive-deep approach to unpacking and studying policy and policy-making, while also aiming to provide a platform for stakeholders to find meaningful solutions.
“We will focus on five key themes – Digitalising Economy, Sustainability, Future of Work, Urbanising India and Geo-economics,” said Kajal Vadodaria, Director at SML Digital Media Pvt. Ltd., a new age media company.
“The functioning of the government and bureaucracy at the Centre and the states will also be a focus of our coverage, besides tracking the people and processes behind policy-making,” she added.
In its effort to deepen and democratise the discourse on public policy, The Secretariat will collaborate with research institutions and disseminate the outcomes of their research to a wider audience.
“The Secretariat will offer a distinctive universe of content that is not merely informative but also deeply insightful and demonstrably intelligent so that our consumers — whether knowledge-seekers or investors looking to understand India — can make informed choices,” said Mahapatra, who has extensively written and reported on India’s economic transformation over the past three decades.
“Digital audiences are coming of age. The demand for niche, quality content is growing. The Secretariat seeks to respond to this growing need,” said Mahapatra who had previously steered digital transformation efforts at the Hindustan Times as its Chief Content Officer.
“On the content front, we will take a less-is-more approach – making our stories stand out for high-impact analysis, expansive reportage and exclusive insights,” Mahapatra said. “We will have a stylish, contemporary voice, committed to views, counter views and opinion and not doctrinaire.”
The Secretariat will follow a Freemium model. While the bulk of the content will be behind a paywall, a curated set of policy news can be accessed gratis.
“At SML Digital, we have built a robust tech and product team over the past year to ensure The Secretariat deploys the best-in-class techniques of digital story-telling, including AI, and offers such compelling content that our audiences will be happy to pay,” Vadodaria said.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Ad veteran Aurobindo Mohanty passes away
Mohanty was known for his decade-long association with Rasna, first with Mudra and then with Pioma Industries Limited, the parent company of the beverage brand
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 2:50 PM | 1 min read
Ad and marketing veteran Aurobindo Mohanty passed away on October 24. The news of his demise was shared by his family on Facebook.
Mohanty was Vice President at Reliance Retail, according to his LinkedIn.
He worked with Mudra Communications between 1993 and 2002 as Vice President, handling the Rasna account for close to a decade. At Mudra Chennai, he worked on brands like Hercules Cycle, Sify, Henkel and Fa.
He then took a two-year break and joined the Rasna Group (Pioma Industries Limited) as its Vice President of Marketing, where he played a crucial role towards further bolstering the brand Rasna.
He hailed from Bhubaneshwar, holding a PG degree in economics. Earlier in his career, he worked with HTA or JWT, which is now VML.
He has also handled accounts of major brands such as ICI and ITC brands such as Wills and Gold Flake.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Mental health: Maybelline New York to train individuals on how to support those in need
Maybelline New York will provide the free training, Brave Talk, in association with The Jed Foundation
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 5:53 PM | 3 min read
More than half of first-year college students (54%) frequently felt anxious since starting college – and 60% don’t turn to professionals for help* but turn to their friends instead. To encourage open conversation and ensure support is accessible to all, makeup brand Maybelline New York has partnered with The Jed Foundation (JED), to create Brave Talk, a free expert-developed training designed to equip individuals to handle delicate and often difficult conversations around mental health with a friend or peer who may need their support.
Speaking at the event, Zeenia Bastani, General Manager – Maybelline New York & NYX Professional Makeup, L’Oréal India, said, “Maybelline New York has been an ardent advocate for mental health. Since the launch of Maybelline Brave Together, our objective has been to destigmatize mental health conversations and make free support accessible to all through our 1:1 helpline. As part of this journey, through the Brave Talk training, we aim to equip people with the know-how and skills necessary to identify signs of anxiety or depression in their friends, family, or peers, navigate that often difficult conversation, offer support, and facilitate connections to appropriate resources. With Brave Talk, we believe more people will encourage open conversation on mental health, and those experiencing anxiety will feel heard, supported, and be brave together.”
For the launch, influential mental health advocates like Ananya Birla, Anshula Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, and Nikhil Taneja came together for an engaging panel discussion, each contributing unique insights to the conversation. Ananya Birla, the brand spokesperson and also the campaign ambassador, brought her valuable perspective to the discussion. The panel discussion was moderated by Varun Duggirala content creator and podcaster who guided the conversation toward meaningful discourse. In addition to this engaging dialogue, the event also provided attendees with workshops focused on the arts, dance, and listening circles, acknowledging the pivotal role these activities play in addressing mental health challenges.
Maybelline New York's Brand Ambassador Ananya Birla will also introduce 'The Brave Together' track, a tribute to mental health that underscores her steadfast dedication to increasing awareness about mental health concerns. Ananya's wholehearted commitment to this cause strikes a chord, as she utilizes her platform to motivate change and encourage candid discussions regarding mental well-being. Her actions serve as a poignant reminder of the significance of placing mental wellness at the forefront and offering support to those who require it.
Ananya Birla said, “I am incredibly thrilled to be launching a track for Maybelline New York's Brave Together campaign on World Mental Health Day. Mental well-being is a cause that resonates deeply with me, and I believe it's high time we prioritize it on a global scale. Through this track, I aim to put a spotlight on the pressing issue of mental health and contribute to the vital conversation surrounding it.”
Brave Talk is created with a memorable frame and includes “Brave Steps” to allow anyone to remember how to start and navigate a conversation with a friend.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
TV growth shrinks in 2022, gaming & digital continue to soar: MIB
TV sector is set to grow at the CAGR of 3.9 percent by 2025. At 14.7 percent, digital has the highest projected growth rate across media sectors
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 8:33 AM | 4 min read
The Indian Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector grew 20% in 2022 to cross more than Rs 2 lakh crore (USD 26.2 billion), 5% above its pre-pandemic 2019 levels, according to a report released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) recently.
While television remains the largest segment (followed by digital and Print), TV continues to bleed subscribers as the media consumption pattern and choice of platforms among Indians have changed drastically in the last few years.
Not surprising then that the TV industry's revenue shrank from Rs 72,000 Cr to Rs 70,900 Cr between 2021 and 2022. It was Rs 78,700 Cr before the Covid pandemic 2019 but dropped to Rs 68,500 Cr in 2020, as per the ministry’s latest statistical book on the M&E sector based on EY estimates.
Digital media, on the other hand, grew the most. From Rs 30,800 Cr in 2019, digital's revenue grew consistently and reached almost double-Rs 57,100 Cr-in 2022. It has also expanded its share in the M&E sector from 16% to 27% between 2019 to 2022.
If data charges associated with digital consumption are also included, digital's share would stand at 50% in the total M&E, an EY report stated.
Nevertheless, the TV sector is set to grow at the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9 percent by 2025. However, Digital has the highest projected growth rate (14.7 percent) across media sectors.
Overall, half the sector's growth was driven by traditional media (TV, print, radio and OOH) and the rest by digital, online gaming and animation and VFX.
Gaming blue-eyed boy
Online gaming is one of the fastest growing consumer internet businesses in India with nearly 600 million consumers. The revenue of the sector has gone more than double, from Rs 6,500 Cr to Rs 13,500 Cr, between 2019-2022. It is set to further grow at 9.8 percent CAGR till 2025, MIB predicts.
It's noteworthy that on October 1 India implemented a 28% Goods and Services Tax (from 18% to 28%) rate on online gaming, casinos, and horse racing retrospectively from 2017 onwards.
Hefty tax demand notices have been served to prominent players like Dream11, Games 24x7 and its affiliates, and Head Digital Works. The total GST demand raised by the government from Real Money Gaming companies might touch Rs 1 lakh crore, as per industry executives.
The real money gaming ecosystem accounts for 3/4 of the total gaming sector revenue as per a FICCI-EY report.
Print and OOH
The report also shares a glimpse on how print media and Out-of-Home (OOH) have bounced back with over 25% and 50% increase respectively in terms of taxes. Taxes of both the sectors are predicted to grow by 3.7 % and 12.8% respectively in the next three years.
As per a recent report from Crisil, the print media revenue will grow between 13 per cent and 15 per cent to Rs 30,000 cr this year on the back of higher ad spends by the government and corporates in the five election-bound states that will go to poll this November. The government coffers will surely go richer in 2023.
Radio industry set to grow
The Radio industry, which was heavily affected by Covid-19, is battling challenges in the face of on-demand streaming platforms and a series of systematic problems. The sector and its taxes to the government have not even touched its pre-COVID levels yet, MIB report indicates.
The report predicts that the taxes from the sector will grow at a CAGR of 7.5 percent. However, it may go up if the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has its way. The TRAI has recently advised MIB to allow private FM radio channels to broadcast independent news and current affairs programmes, with a limit of 10 minutes per hour.
It is believed that the move to broadcast news will help create an upswing for private Radio operators. Currently, private FM radio operators can only broadcast All India Radio’s (AIR) news bulletins without any alterations.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp