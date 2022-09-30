Anuj Singhal named Managing Editor-CNBC Awaaz & Bajar

Anuj Singhal has been appointed as Managing Editor of CNBC Awaaz and Bajar channels.

He was presently Stocks Editor at CNBC TV18.

“The channel Anuj is no stranger to the Awaaz newsroom or the world of markets, which have long viewed him as an expert voice for years now. He’s a rare journalist with expertise in the arcane world of F&O, trading of which is the mainstay of Awaaz audiences,” Santosh Menon, Chief Content Officer, Network18 Group, said.

“All functions in CNBC Awaaz and Bajar will converge with Anuj, who will in turn report to me.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)