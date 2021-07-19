Anil Jayaraj to leave Star, Anoop Govindan takes over

Star Sports EVP-Ad Sales Anil Jayaraj has quit after a stint of 6.5 years. He will be replaced by Anoop Govindan, Sr Vice President & National Advertising Sales Head, Star Sports.



Star did not respond to exchange4media's query till the time of filing this report.



Jayaraj will be with the company till September. Under him, Star Sports ad revenue jumped from under Rs 1000 crore per annum in 2015 to Rs 3000 crore plus in 2021 across sports like cricket, kabaddi, tennis, F1, football and badminton.



He had joined Star from Pidilite where he was the Chief Marketing Officer.



Govindan has been with Star for over eight years. As National Advertising Sales Head at Star Sports, he is responsible for sports ad revenue across Broadcast, On Ground and Digital platforms.

